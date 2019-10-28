Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, diced pears
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, applesauce
Monday: Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, green beans, tossed salad, carrot sticks, crackers
Wednesday: Baked pasta primavera, squash casserole, strawberry and spinach salad, apple goodie
Thursday: Pork tamales, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, pineapple
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, corn, applesauce
Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Beefy nachos or hamburger, beans, salad, cornbread, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken wrap or pepperoni pizza, sweet potatoes, spinach, fruit
Thursday: Bean chalupa or cheeseburger, salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, hash browns, carrots, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips or pepperoni pizza, fries, gravy, steamed carrots, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken strips, chips, pears
Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple
Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rolls, chocolate pudding
Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn, peaches
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, diced pears
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, garden salad, peaches, garlic bread
Thursday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, french fries, applesauce
Friday: Pizza, golden corn, buttered carrots, fruit mix
Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Philly steak sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, chocolate pudding
Wednesday: Chalupas or ham and cheese sandwich, rice, salad, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Slytherin red worms, poisoned beans, witch’s broomstick, green slime
Friday and Monday: Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Fully loaded potato, sour cream, cheese, barbecue, Popeye salad, grapefruit deluxe
Wednesday: Chunky chicken tostada, spring salad, ranchero beans, orange, apple
Thursday: Tony’s pepperoni pizza, buttery corn, mixed fruit
Friday: Corn dog, bunny coins, chips, peaches
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli salad, chips, peach half
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chili cheese dog, carrots with ranch dressing, fries, fresh fruit, strawberry shortcake
Thursday: Street tacos, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, Jell-O with fruit
Friday: Barbecue on a bun, baked beans, chips, salad, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets, steamed rice, spinach, pudding, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger pocket or grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapples
Wednesday: Mostaccioli dinner or toasted turkey and cheese croissant, cherry tomato with celery sticks, tossed salad, fruit cocktail
Thursday: Chicken fajita or taco salad, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, watermelon
Friday: Turkey and cheese ciabatta or macaroni and cheese, green peas, red and green pepper slices, mandarin oranges
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or sweet and sour shrimp, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, steamed carrots, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chili mac, corn, ranch-style beans, peaches
Wednesday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, green beans, apricots
Thursday: Hot dog, french fries, baby carrots, apples
Friday and Monday: Information not available
