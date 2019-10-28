Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, diced pears

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, applesauce

Monday: Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, green beans, tossed salad, carrot sticks, crackers

Wednesday: Baked pasta primavera, squash casserole, strawberry and spinach salad, apple goodie

Thursday: Pork tamales, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, pineapple

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, corn, applesauce

Monday: No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Beefy nachos or hamburger, beans, salad, cornbread, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken wrap or pepperoni pizza, sweet potatoes, spinach, fruit

Thursday: Bean chalupa or cheeseburger, salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, hash browns, carrots, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips or pepperoni pizza, fries, gravy, steamed carrots, fruit

NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken strips, chips, pears

Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple

Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rolls, chocolate pudding

Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie

Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn, peaches

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, diced pears

Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, garden salad, peaches, garlic bread

Thursday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, french fries, applesauce

Friday: Pizza, golden corn, buttered carrots, fruit mix

Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Philly steak sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, chocolate pudding

Wednesday: Chalupas or ham and cheese sandwich, rice, salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Slytherin red worms, poisoned beans, witch’s broomstick, green slime

Friday and Monday: Information not available

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Fully loaded potato, sour cream, cheese, barbecue, Popeye salad, grapefruit deluxe

Wednesday: Chunky chicken tostada, spring salad, ranchero beans, orange, apple

Thursday: Tony’s pepperoni pizza, buttery corn, mixed fruit

Friday: Corn dog, bunny coins, chips, peaches

Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli salad, chips, peach half

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chili cheese dog, carrots with ranch dressing, fries, fresh fruit, strawberry shortcake

Thursday: Street tacos, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, Jell-O with fruit

Friday: Barbecue on a bun, baked beans, chips, salad, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets, steamed rice, spinach, pudding, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger pocket or grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapples

Wednesday: Mostaccioli dinner or toasted turkey and cheese croissant, cherry tomato with celery sticks, tossed salad, fruit cocktail

Thursday: Chicken fajita or taco salad, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, watermelon

Friday: Turkey and cheese ciabatta or macaroni and cheese, green peas, red and green pepper slices, mandarin oranges

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or sweet and sour shrimp, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, steamed carrots, peaches

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chili mac, corn, ranch-style beans, peaches

Wednesday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, green beans, apricots

Thursday: Hot dog, french fries, baby carrots, apples

Friday and Monday: Information not available

