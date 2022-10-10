School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 11-17. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, fruit, milk.
Friday: Barbecue rib, cheesy potatoes, green peas, fruit.
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Sausage kolache or burger, scalloped potatoes, cabbage, fruit.
Wednesday: Frito pie, cheese pizza, beans, salad, fruit.
Thursday: Fish or cheeseburger, tater tots, Cole slaw, fruit.
Friday: Chili mac or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, celery sticks, fruit.
Monday: Salisbury steak and gravy or cheese pizza, rice, green beans, fresh spinach, fruit.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken taco bake, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sliced pears.
Thursday: Cheese pizza square, green beans, salad, orange.
Friday: Sausage on bun, chips, mac and cheese, yogurt.
Monday: Beef ravioli, green beans, breadstick, animal cookies.
Sacred Heart-Hallettsville
Tuesday: Chicken tacos, ranch beans, salsa, cheese, fruit.
Wednesday: Barbecue on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, fruit.
Thursday: Chicken pasta, green beans, squash, fruit.
Friday: Hamburger, salad, tomato, chips, fruit.
Monday: Steak sandwich, Romaine salad, corn, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Sweet & Sour chicken with steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, whole grain rolls.
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, white cheddar popcorn, Romaine garden salad, blushing pears.
Thursday: Crunchy tacos, refried beans, steamed corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeño/salsa.
Friday: Crispy chicken wrap, curly fries, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce, ketchup/mustard/mayo, ice cream cup.
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chilled peaches.