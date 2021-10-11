School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 12-18. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fruit

Thursday: Beef and bean chalupa, corn, salad, fruit

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Nachos, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, veggie cup, fruit

Monday: Chicken wrap, chips, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Grilled pork chops or burger, scalloped potatoes, green peas, gravy, fruit

Wednesday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheese pizza, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti or cheeseburger, broccoli and cauliflower, steamed carrots, fruit

Friday: French toast and sausage or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, celery sticks, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets or cheese pizza, fries, mashed potatoes, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Chicken lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, garlic bread stick, mini Rice Krispy

Wednesday: Personal pizza, seasoned corn, romaine garden salad, chilled mandarin oranges

Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, Santa Fe blend veggies, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Cajun chicken po' boy, potato smiles, seasoned pinto beans, burger salad, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: Country steak fingers, cream gravy, cinnamon chili sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, chilled apricots

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, German potatoes, vegetable blend, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, banana

Thursday: Cheese pizza square, green beans, salad, orange

Friday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn, Rice Krispy Treat

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli, peaches

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chicken tacos, ranch style beans, salsa, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers, black-eyed peas, broccoli salad, fruit

Thursday: Lasagna, peas, garlic stix, fruit

Friday: Hot dog, cheese, corn, carrot coins, fruit

Monday: BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, chips, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Soft tacos, corn, salad, cookies, fresh fruit

Wednesday-Friday: Information not available

Monday: Steak fingers, green beans, steamed rice, cookies, fresh fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: BBQ on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn on the cob, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tossed salad, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, chips

Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, broccoli, cereal bar, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, spinach salad, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit

Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, blushed pears

Wednesday: Ham and cheese pasta bake, salad, apricots

Thursday: Taco, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, grapes

Friday: Barbecue on a bun, chips, pickle spear, mixed fruit

Monday: Meatballs with gravy over rice, squash, banana

