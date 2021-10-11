School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 12-18. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fruit
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupa, corn, salad, fruit
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Nachos, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, veggie cup, fruit
Monday: Chicken wrap, chips, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Grilled pork chops or burger, scalloped potatoes, green peas, gravy, fruit
Wednesday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheese pizza, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Thursday: Spaghetti or cheeseburger, broccoli and cauliflower, steamed carrots, fruit
Friday: French toast and sausage or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, celery sticks, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets or cheese pizza, fries, mashed potatoes, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Chicken lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, garlic bread stick, mini Rice Krispy
Wednesday: Personal pizza, seasoned corn, romaine garden salad, chilled mandarin oranges
Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, Santa Fe blend veggies, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: Cajun chicken po' boy, potato smiles, seasoned pinto beans, burger salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: Country steak fingers, cream gravy, cinnamon chili sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, chilled apricots
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, German potatoes, vegetable blend, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, banana
Thursday: Cheese pizza square, green beans, salad, orange
Friday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn, Rice Krispy Treat
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli, peaches
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chicken tacos, ranch style beans, salsa, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers, black-eyed peas, broccoli salad, fruit
Thursday: Lasagna, peas, garlic stix, fruit
Friday: Hot dog, cheese, corn, carrot coins, fruit
Monday: BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Soft tacos, corn, salad, cookies, fresh fruit
Wednesday-Friday: Information not available
Monday: Steak fingers, green beans, steamed rice, cookies, fresh fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: BBQ on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn on the cob, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tossed salad, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, chips
Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, broccoli, cereal bar, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit
Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, spinach salad, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit
Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, blushed pears
Wednesday: Ham and cheese pasta bake, salad, apricots
Thursday: Taco, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, grapes
Friday: Barbecue on a bun, chips, pickle spear, mixed fruit
Monday: Meatballs with gravy over rice, squash, banana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.