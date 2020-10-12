School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 13-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday:
Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple
Thursday:
Chicken fajita, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
Fish, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, applesauce
Monday:
Chicken fried steak, whipped potatoes, broccoli and cheese, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Breakfast for lunch, fruit
Thursday:
Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit
Monday:
Corn dog, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
Meat loaf or hamburger, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit
Wednesday:
Chicken spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, salad, fruit
Thursday:
Sausage and pancakes or cheeseburger, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit
Friday:
Baked chicken or cheese pizza, salad, green beans, rice, fruit
Monday:
Eggs and pancakes or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday:
Sloppy Joe, green beans, pinto beans, mixed fruit
Wednesday:
Beef tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, diced pears
Thursday:
Pizza, buttered carrots, green beans, rosy pears
Friday:
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, French fries, pineapple tidbits
Monday:
Sausage wrap, pinto beans, buttered carrots, rosy applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
Frito pie, ranch beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
Lasagna, mixed salad, garlic stix, fruit
Friday:
Cheeseburger, side salad, chips, fruit
Monday:
Pulled pork sandwich, corn, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
