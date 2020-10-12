School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 13-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday:

Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple

Thursday:

Chicken fajita, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

Fish, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, applesauce

Monday:

Chicken fried steak, whipped potatoes, broccoli and cheese, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Breakfast for lunch, fruit

Thursday:

Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit

Monday:

Corn dog, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

Meat loaf or hamburger, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit

Wednesday:

Chicken spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, salad, fruit

Thursday:

Sausage and pancakes or cheeseburger, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit

Friday:

Baked chicken or cheese pizza, salad, green beans, rice, fruit

Monday:

Eggs and pancakes or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday:

Sloppy Joe, green beans, pinto beans, mixed fruit

Wednesday:

Beef tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, diced pears

Thursday:

Pizza, buttered carrots, green beans, rosy pears

Friday:

Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, French fries, pineapple tidbits

Monday:

Sausage wrap, pinto beans, buttered carrots, rosy applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

Frito pie, ranch beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

Lasagna, mixed salad, garlic stix, fruit

Friday:

Cheeseburger, side salad, chips, fruit

Monday:

Pulled pork sandwich, corn, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

