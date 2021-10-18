School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 19-25. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fruit
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, fruit
Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit, corn muffin
Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit
Thursday: Nachos, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, broccoli, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Beef nachos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Fish or pepperoni pizza, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, fruit
Thursday: No school
Friday: Pancakes and sausage or cheese pizza, tater tots, carrots, fruit
Monday: Chicken tenders or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, scalloped potatoes, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Buffalo chicken tots, garlic breadstick, Italian green beans, fruit slush cup, Rice Krispy treats
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, chilled mixed fruit
Thursday: Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, shredded cheese
Friday: Popcorn chicken, tater tots, burger salad, chilled tropical fruit
Monday: Crispy chicken nuggets, rustic red potatoes, cream gravy, green beans, chilled mixed fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Beef ravioli, green beans, breadstick, animal cookies
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, mixed fruit
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn on the cob, sliced apples
Friday: Meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt
Monday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, German potatoes, baked beans, applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taquitos, rice Mexicali, salad, fruit
Wednesday: Roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Spaghetti, salad, steamed carrots, garlic stix, fruit
Friday: Hamburger, salad, tomato, chips, fruit
Monday: Cold cut sub, broccoli salad, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chili pie, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, peaches
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, corn, macaroni and cheese, chocolate pudding, fresh fruit
Thursday: Enchiladas, corn bread, pinto beans, salad, ice cream, pineapple chunks
Friday: No information
Monday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, salad, squash, peaches
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, fresh broccoli, tossed salad, cherry tomato with celery, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies
Monday: Barbeque sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, french fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Fish nuggets, pinto beans, coleslaw, strawberries
Wednesday: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, apple slices
Thursday: Loaded baked potato soup, half grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, rosy applesauce
Friday: Ham and cheese slider, chips, broccoli crowns, cake
Monday: Cheesy hamburger helper, green beans, fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.