School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 19-25. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fruit

Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit, corn muffin

Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Thursday: Nachos, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, broccoli, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Beef nachos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Fish or pepperoni pizza, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, fruit

Thursday: No school

Friday: Pancakes and sausage or cheese pizza, tater tots, carrots, fruit

Monday: Chicken tenders or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, scalloped potatoes, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Buffalo chicken tots, garlic breadstick, Italian green beans, fruit slush cup, Rice Krispy treats

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, chilled mixed fruit

Thursday: Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, shredded cheese

Friday: Popcorn chicken, tater tots, burger salad, chilled tropical fruit

Monday: Crispy chicken nuggets, rustic red potatoes, cream gravy, green beans, chilled mixed fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Beef ravioli, green beans, breadstick, animal cookies

Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, mixed fruit

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn on the cob, sliced apples

Friday: Meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt

Monday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, German potatoes, baked beans, applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taquitos, rice Mexicali, salad, fruit

Wednesday: Roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, salad, steamed carrots, garlic stix, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, salad, tomato, chips, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub, broccoli salad, chips, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chili pie, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, peaches

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, corn, macaroni and cheese, chocolate pudding, fresh fruit

Thursday: Enchiladas, corn bread, pinto beans, salad, ice cream, pineapple chunks

Friday: No information

Monday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, salad, squash, peaches

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit

Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, fresh broccoli, tossed salad, cherry tomato with celery, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies

Monday: Barbeque sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, french fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Fish nuggets, pinto beans, coleslaw, strawberries

Wednesday: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, apple slices

Thursday: Loaded baked potato soup, half grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, rosy applesauce

Friday: Ham and cheese slider, chips, broccoli crowns, cake

Monday: Cheesy hamburger helper, green beans, fruit

