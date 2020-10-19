School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 20-26. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

Chicken ala king with rice, green peas, carrots, pears

Wednesday:

Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange

Thursday:

Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

No school.

Monday:

Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread sticks, fruit

Thursday:

Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

Cheeseburger, cowboy-tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, fruit

Monday:

Hot dog, Cole strong tots, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

Fish sandwich or hamburger, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Wednesday:

Chicken burger or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, fries, fruit

Thursday:

Hot dog or cheeseburger, baked chips, celery sticks, fruit

Friday:

Beef enchiladas or pepperoni pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, rice, fruit

Monday:

French toast and eggs or cheese pizza, hash browns, fresh spinach, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday:

Beef and macaroni, garden salad, golden corn, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread

Wednesday:

Chicken tenders, green beans, baked beans, rosy applesauce

Thursday:

Nachos, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, mixed fruit

Friday:

Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, French fries, pineapple tidbits

Monday:

Information not available.

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

Chicken taco, cheese sauce, refritos, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday:

Sausage, river potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit

Thursday:

Pizza, spring salad, fruit

Friday:

Corn dogs, bunny coins, mixed chips, fruit

Monday:

Cold cut sub, buttered peas, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.