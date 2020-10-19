School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 20-26. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
Chicken ala king with rice, green peas, carrots, pears
Wednesday:
Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange
Thursday:
Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
No school.
Monday:
Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread sticks, fruit
Thursday:
Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
Cheeseburger, cowboy-tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, fruit
Monday:
Hot dog, Cole strong tots, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
Fish sandwich or hamburger, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Wednesday:
Chicken burger or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, fries, fruit
Thursday:
Hot dog or cheeseburger, baked chips, celery sticks, fruit
Friday:
Beef enchiladas or pepperoni pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, rice, fruit
Monday:
French toast and eggs or cheese pizza, hash browns, fresh spinach, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday:
Beef and macaroni, garden salad, golden corn, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread
Wednesday:
Chicken tenders, green beans, baked beans, rosy applesauce
Thursday:
Nachos, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, mixed fruit
Friday:
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, French fries, pineapple tidbits
Monday:
Information not available.
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
Chicken taco, cheese sauce, refritos, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday:
Sausage, river potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit
Thursday:
Pizza, spring salad, fruit
Friday:
Corn dogs, bunny coins, mixed chips, fruit
Monday:
Cold cut sub, buttered peas, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
