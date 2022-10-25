School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 25-31. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit, roll, milk.

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, milk.

Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit, roll, milk

Monday: No school.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Burritos or cheeseburger, scalloped potatoes, peas, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Rib sandwich or cheese pizza, baked beans, cole slaw, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: Chicken spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit, milk, bread.

Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, chips, pork and beans, fruit, milk.

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, French fries, vegetable blend, orange.

Friday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, sliced apples, Rice Krispies treat.

Monday: Werewolf Chunky Drool, mummy vomit, gobs of boogers, vampire’s earwax.

Sacred Heart-Hallettsville

Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cheesy mac, Spring salad, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheeseburger, tomato, salad, chips, fruit, milk.

Monday: Chicken sandwich, salad, corn, fruit, milk.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Chicken fried rice, Asian stir fry, Romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup, whole grain roll, mini Rice Krispies treat.

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, Romaine garden salad, chilled peaches.

Thursday: Soft beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, salsa/jalapeño/shredded cheese.

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich with cheese, sweet potato fries, baked beans, rosy applesauce, ketchup/mustard/mayo.

Monday: Country steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chilled apricots, whole grain rolls, cream gravy.

