School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 25-31. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit, roll, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, milk.
Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit, roll, milk
Monday: No school.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Burritos or cheeseburger, scalloped potatoes, peas, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Rib sandwich or cheese pizza, baked beans, cole slaw, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: Chicken spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit, milk, bread.
Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, chips, pork and beans, fruit, milk.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, French fries, vegetable blend, orange.
Friday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, sliced apples, Rice Krispies treat.
Monday: Werewolf Chunky Drool, mummy vomit, gobs of boogers, vampire’s earwax.
Sacred Heart-Hallettsville
Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cheesy mac, Spring salad, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheeseburger, tomato, salad, chips, fruit, milk.
Monday: Chicken sandwich, salad, corn, fruit, milk.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Chicken fried rice, Asian stir fry, Romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup, whole grain roll, mini Rice Krispies treat.
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, Romaine garden salad, chilled peaches.
Thursday: Soft beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, salsa/jalapeño/shredded cheese.
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich with cheese, sweet potato fries, baked beans, rosy applesauce, ketchup/mustard/mayo.
Monday: Country steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chilled apricots, whole grain rolls, cream gravy.