School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meet balls, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, fruit
Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit
Monday: No school
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Nachos, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: Information not available
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Crispitos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit
Wednesday: Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Beef enchilada casserole or cheese pizza, salad, rice, beans, fruit
Friday: Hot dogs with chili or pepperoni pizza, fries, coleslaw, fruit
Monday: Information not available
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Kung pao chicken with steamed rice, stir fry cabbage, fruit slush cop, mini Rice Krispy treats
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, blushing pears
Thursday: Tamales with chili sauce, refried beans, chipotle corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: No school
Monday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chilled peaches
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams
Wednesday: Chicken taco bake, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sliced pears
Thursday: Spaghetti, salad, garlic toast, apple
Friday: Domino's pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, Rice Krispy Treat
Monday: Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chicken tostadas, refried beans, salad, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Cheese mac and meatballs, broccoli salad, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit
Friday: No cafeteria service
Monday: Information not available
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chili cheese dog, carrots with ranch dressing, fries, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Nachos with meat, pinto beans, salad, Jell-O with fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, vegetables, cookies, fresh fruit
Friday: Spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, green beans, salad, cupcakes
Monday: Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or Texas toast casserole, tossed salad, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, spinach, corn on the cob, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, cookies
Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish
Friday: Steak fingers or oven baked chicken, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit
Monday: Information not available
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, blueberries
Wednesday: Baked chicken, dressing, carrots, cookie
Thursday: Chicken burger, baked beans, burger salad, applesauce
Friday: Nacho supreme, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit
Monday: Nacho supreme, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, mangoes
