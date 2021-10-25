School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meet balls, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit

Monday: No school

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Nachos, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: Information not available

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Crispitos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit

Wednesday: Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Thursday: Beef enchilada casserole or cheese pizza, salad, rice, beans, fruit

Friday: Hot dogs with chili or pepperoni pizza, fries, coleslaw, fruit

Monday: Information not available

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Kung pao chicken with steamed rice, stir fry cabbage, fruit slush cop, mini Rice Krispy treats

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, blushing pears

Thursday: Tamales with chili sauce, refried beans, chipotle corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: No school

Monday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chilled peaches

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams

Wednesday: Chicken taco bake, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sliced pears

Thursday: Spaghetti, salad, garlic toast, apple

Friday: Domino's pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, Rice Krispy Treat

Monday: Information not available

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chicken tostadas, refried beans, salad, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Cheese mac and meatballs, broccoli salad, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit

Friday: No cafeteria service

Monday: Information not available

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chili cheese dog, carrots with ranch dressing, fries, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Nachos with meat, pinto beans, salad, Jell-O with fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, vegetables, cookies, fresh fruit

Friday: Spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, green beans, salad, cupcakes

Monday: Information not available

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or Texas toast casserole, tossed salad, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, spinach, corn on the cob, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, cookies

Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish

Friday: Steak fingers or oven baked chicken, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit

Monday: Information not available

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, blueberries

Wednesday: Baked chicken, dressing, carrots, cookie

Thursday: Chicken burger, baked beans, burger salad, applesauce

Friday: Nacho supreme, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit

Monday: Nacho supreme, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, mangoes

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.