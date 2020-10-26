School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 27 — Nov. 2. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday:
Pull pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, strawberries
Thursday:
Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
Meet balls, mac and cheese, green beans, applesauce
Monday:
No school.
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Thursday:
Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
Pepperoni pizza, green beans, fruit
Monday:
Information not available.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
Fish strips or hamburger, mixed veggies, celery sticks, fruit
Wednesday:
Super beefy nachos or pepperoni pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, corn bread, fruit
Thursday:
Corn dogs or cheeseburger, cucumbers, fruit
Friday:
No school.
Monday:
Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, celery sticks, carrot sticks. fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday — Monday:
Information not available.
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
BBQ loaded baked potato, beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
Ravioli, spring salad, garlic stix, fruit
Friday:
Fish tacos, buttery peas, fruit
Monday:
Chicken on bun, pickle spears, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.