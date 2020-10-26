School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 27 — Nov. 2. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday:

Pull pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, strawberries

Thursday:

Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

Meet balls, mac and cheese, green beans, applesauce

Monday:

No school.

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Thursday:

Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

Pepperoni pizza, green beans, fruit

Monday:

Information not available.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

Fish strips or hamburger, mixed veggies, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday:

Super beefy nachos or pepperoni pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, corn bread, fruit

Thursday:

Corn dogs or cheeseburger, cucumbers, fruit

Friday:

No school.

Monday:

Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, celery sticks, carrot sticks. fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday — Monday:

Information not available.

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

BBQ loaded baked potato, beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

Ravioli, spring salad, garlic stix, fruit

Friday:

Fish tacos, buttery peas, fruit

Monday:

Chicken on bun, pickle spears, chips, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

