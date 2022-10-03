School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 4-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit.

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit.

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple.

Friday: Corndog, mac & cheese, corn, carrots/dip, fruit.

Monday: Meatballs, mac & cheese, spinach, fruit.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or burger, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, gravy.

Wednesday: Crunchy beef tacos or pepperoni pizza, Ranch style beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit.

Thursday: Pancakes and sausage or cheeseburger, hash browns, spinach, fruit, syrup.

Friday: No school.

Monday: Hot dog or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, baked beans, fruit.

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams.

Wednesday: Beef chili, cornbread, pinto beans, peaches.

Thursday: Hot dog with chili on side, potato salad, Ranch Style beans, apple cobbler.

Friday: Early dismissal.

Monday: Parent/teacher conferences.

Sacred Heart-Hallettsville

Tuesday: Burrito, beans, spring salad, fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.

Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit.

Friday: No cafeteria service.

Monday: School holiday.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti with bread stick, glazed carrots, green beans, fruit slush cup, Rice Krispies Treat.

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, cheesy broccoli, Romaine garden salad, chilled mixed fruit.

Thursday: Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno/salsa.

Friday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich, tater tots, burger salad, chilled tropical fruit, ketchup/mayo/mustard.

Monday: Holiday

