School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 5-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef taco, pinto beans, salad, fruit
Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit
Monday: No school
Meyersville ISD
Tuesday: Baked potato, BBQ pulled pork, fruit
Wednesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit
Thursday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, broccoli, fruit
Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Steak fingers and gravy or burger, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Bean chalupa or pepperoni pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Thursday: BBQ on a bun or cheeseburger, beans, coleslaw, fruit
Friday: Chicken and waffles or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, salad, fruit
Monday: Breaded chicken or pepperoni pizza, fresh broccoli, corn, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Sesame chicken, steamed rice, Asian stir fry vegetables, romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, chilled peaches
Thursday: Soft beef tacos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, salsa, jalapeno, shredded cheese
Friday: Crispy corn dog, BBQ baked beans, potato smiles, burger salad, rosy peaches
Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
Thursday: Chef salad, sliced cucumbers, corn, pineapple tidbits
Friday: Hot dog with chili on the side, chips, green beans, pudding cup
Monday: No school
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burrito, re-fried beans, cheese sauce, salsa, romaine salad, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, corn, carrot coins, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, pickle, sweet potato fries, fruit
Monday: No school
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables, cookies
Wednesday: Cheeseburgers, fries, salad, applesauce, Jell-O
Thursday: Nachos with meat, corn, salad, apple, cookies
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Crispitos with chili, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or chicken fajitas, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit
Friday: Egg rolls or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, raw veggie sticks, burger salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger stew, cornbread, pears
Wednesday: Pulled pork with gravy, cheesy rice, broccoli, oranges
Thursday: Cold turkey and ham wrap, salad, cheese stick, mixed berry cup
Friday: Pizza, corn, bread sticks, pineapple
Monday: No school
