School lunch menus for the week of Oct. 5-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef taco, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit

Monday: No school

Meyersville ISD

Tuesday: Baked potato, BBQ pulled pork, fruit

Wednesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit

Thursday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, broccoli, fruit

Monday: No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Steak fingers and gravy or burger, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Bean chalupa or pepperoni pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Thursday: BBQ on a bun or cheeseburger, beans, coleslaw, fruit

Friday: Chicken and waffles or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, salad, fruit

Monday: Breaded chicken or pepperoni pizza, fresh broccoli, corn, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Sesame chicken, steamed rice, Asian stir fry vegetables, romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, chilled peaches

Thursday: Soft beef tacos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, salsa, jalapeno, shredded cheese

Friday: Crispy corn dog, BBQ baked beans, potato smiles, burger salad, rosy peaches

Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Wednesday: Tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Chef salad, sliced cucumbers, corn, pineapple tidbits

Friday: Hot dog with chili on the side, chips, green beans, pudding cup

Monday: No school

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burrito, re-fried beans, cheese sauce, salsa, romaine salad, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, corn, carrot coins, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, pickle, sweet potato fries, fruit

Monday: No school

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables, cookies

Wednesday: Cheeseburgers, fries, salad, applesauce, Jell-O

Thursday: Nachos with meat, corn, salad, apple, cookies

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Crispitos with chili, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or chicken fajitas, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit

Friday: Egg rolls or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, raw veggie sticks, burger salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit, chips

Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger stew, cornbread, pears

Wednesday: Pulled pork with gravy, cheesy rice, broccoli, oranges

Thursday: Cold turkey and ham wrap, salad, cheese stick, mixed berry cup

Friday: Pizza, corn, bread sticks, pineapple

Monday: No school

