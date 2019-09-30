Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, applesauce
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, celery and tomatoes, applesauce
- Wednesday: Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, peas, strawberry and spinach salad, mandarin oranges
- Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, tossed salad, pineapple
- Friday: Pepperoni pizza, baked beans, sweet potato fries, fruit mix
- Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears and cherries
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Fish strips or hamburger, french fries, salad, fruit
- Wednesday: Pork chops or pepperoni pizza, carrots, celery sticks, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, fruit
- Friday: Chili mac or cheese pizza, cauliflower, corn on the cob, fruit
- Monday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, beans, salad, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Information not available
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Monday: Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Hot dog, creamy corn, mixed chips, diced peaches
- Wednesday: Super nacho supreme, crispy spring salad, zesty Spanish beans, banana, orange
- Thursday: Pieorgi in creamy sauce, Popeye salad, buttery garlic sticks, pears a la Jell-O
- Friday: Best-ever corn dog, bunny coins, bag of chips, chilled melon
- Monday: SHS cheeseburger, salad, baked beans, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger pocket or beef barbecue sandwich, green beans, sweet potato fries, pineapples
- Wednesday: Mostaccioli dinner or toasted ham and cheese croissant, corn, tossed salad, fruit cocktail
- Thursday: Chicken quesadilla or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, watermelon
- Friday: Turkey and cheese ciabatta or macaroni and cheese, green peas, red and green pepper slices, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or corn dog, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, steamed carrots, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
