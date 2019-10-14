Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, peaches
- Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, cherries
- Wednesday: Grilled cheese, baked beans, spinach, carrot sticks, peaches
- Thursday: Carne guisada, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, corn bread, candied apples
- Friday: Fish sticks, peas, glazed carrots, cowboy tough fries, pineapple
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Chili or hamburger, rice, beans, corn, fruit
- Wednesday: Ribs or pepperoni pizza, cabbage, chips, fruit
- Thursday: Hot dog or cheeseburger, fries, tomatoes, lettuce, fruit
- Friday: Chicken spaghetti or cheese pizza, steamed peas, broccoli, fruit
- Monday: Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, chips, celery sticks, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Ham and cheese, chips, peaches
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rounds, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch dressing, cookie
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, tater rounds, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Breaded chicken burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, pinto beans, mixed fruit
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, golden corn, garden salad, rosy applesauce, garlic bread
- Thursday: Pizza, buttered carrots, green beans, rosy pears
- Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, french fries, pineapple tidbits
- Monday: Sausage wrap, pinto beans, buttered carrots, rosy applesauce
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, German potatoes, broccoli, apple cobbler
- Wednesday: Early dismissal
- Thursday: No school
- Friday: Potluck
- Monday: Chicken strips or hot ham and cheese po'boy, tater tots, baked beans, rosy applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Crispy chicken strip, Texas rice with gravy, zucchini with buttery sauce, Hawaiian tidbits
- Wednesday: Super burrito, cheese, salsa, jalapenos, ranchero beans, apple, orange
- Thursday: Ravioli italiano, crisp spring salad, garlic stix, peach crisp
- Friday: Steak burger, side salad, assorted chips, banana pudding
- Monday: Hot ham and cheese sub, sweet potato fries, pickle, mixed berries
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Crispitos with chili, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit
- Wednesday: Early dismissal
- Thursday: Wings, rosemary potatoes, salad, fresh fruit
- Friday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, salad, fresh fruit, pudding
- Monday: Potluck
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger or chicken fried steak sandwich, burger salad, sweet potato fries, candied apples
- Wednesday: Pizza pocket or buffalo chicken pizza, corn medley, tossed salad, fresh fruit salad
- Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or chili con carne, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, peaches
- Friday: Southwest breakfast taco or baked potato, cucumber salad, cherry tomato with celery sticks, rosy applesauce
- Monday: Orange chicken or hot dog on a bun, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, corn cobbette, pineapples
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, corn, green beans, bread stick, tropical fruit
- Wednesday: Shepherd's pie, carrots, peas, blushed pears
- Thursday: Fish nuggets, tater tots, broccoli, mixed fruit
- Friday: Hamburger, pork 'n' beans, burger salad, strawberries
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears
