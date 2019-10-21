Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken a la king, green beans, sweet potatoes, applesauce
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Ham and cheese hoagies, salad cup, chips, diced pears
- Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, squash, spinach, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, garlic stick
- Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken, egg roll, rice, broccoli, glazed carrots, tossed salad, pineapple
- Thursday: Bean chalupa, Spanish rice, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, fruit mix
- Friday: Cheeseburger, Colestrong tots, kidney beans, burger salad, pears, cherries
- Monday: Corn dog, corn on the cob, peas, peaches
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Eggs and French toast or hamburger, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken fajitas or cheese pizza, beans, salad, fruit
- Thursday: No school
- Friday: Meatless spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, cauliflower, fruit
- Monday: Chicken pot pie or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Salisbury steak, corn, vanilla pudding
- Wednesday: Ravioli, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, corn, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, mac and cheese, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Beef and macaroni, garden salad, golden corn, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders, golden corn, baked beans, rosy applesauce
- Thursday: Nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed fruit
- Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, french fries, pineapple tidbits
- Monday: Popcorn chicken (orange sauce optional), green beans, buttered carrots, Asian rice, rosy pears
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Beef ravioli or peanut butter and jelly substitute sandwich, green beans, bread stick, fruit salad
- Wednesday: Super nachos or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tropical fruit
- Thursday: Meatloaf or tuna sandwich, corn on the cob, Jell-O
- Friday: Domino’s pizza pepperoni slice, salad, apple, cookie
- Monday: Steak fingers or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, salad, peaches and strawberry
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Chicken nugget salad, Sun Chips, black-eyed peas with bacon, peach half
- Wednesday: Southwest Frito pie, cheese, spicy refried beans, pears a al Jell-O
- Thursday: Chicken chef wrap, chips, grapes with diced peaches
- Friday: No cafeteria service
- Monday: Hot dog, Bunny Snax, celery planks, chips, golden apricots
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Philly steak sandwich, fries, salad, peach cobbler
- Wednesday: Smothered chicken breast, egg noddles, spinach, peaches, pudding
- Thursday: Enchiladas, corn bread, pinto beans, salad, ice cream, pineapple chunks
- Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, apple, cookie
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, salad, squash, peaches
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Momo’s pie or beef barbecue sandwich, kidney beans, baby carrots, apricots
- Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini coins, broccoli, strawberry and banana salad, Rice Krispies Treat
- Thursday: Tostadas or beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pears with cherries
- Friday: Cheeseburger or fish tacos, French fries, coleslaw, burger salad, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Steak fingers or hot dog on a bun, black-eyed peas, mashed potatoes with gravy, pears with cherries
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, diced potatoes, broccoli, rosy applesauce
- Wednesday: Barbecue chicken leg, green beans, squash, blueberries
- Thursday: Taco, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, banana
- Friday: Barbecue on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots, watermelon
- Monday: King ranch chicken, carrots, salad, bread stick, pineapple
