Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, corn, applesauce
- Monday: No school
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger, Colestrong tots, kidney beans, burger salad, pineapple
- Wednesday: Pork and veggie egg rolls, rice, broccoli, glazed carrots, peaches
- Thursday: Beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mandarin oranges
- Friday: Baked potato, spinach, peas, rosy applesauce
- Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage or hamburger, cucumbers, hash browns, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken breast or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
- Thursday: Corn dog or cheeseburger, sweet potatoes, salad, fruit
- Friday: Burrito or pepperoni pizza, celery sticks, spinach, fruit
- Monday: Kolache or cheese pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, tater rounds, fruit cocktail
- Wednesday: Ravioli, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, corn, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, mac and cheese, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches
- Wednesday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, mixed fruit
- Thursday: Chicken tenders, French fries, green peas, pears and cherries
- Friday: Pizza sticks, buttered carrots, green beans, diced pears
- Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, salad, french fries, Oreo cookies
- Wednesday: Chicken fajitas or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad
- Thursday: Chili mac or tuna sandwich, corn, fruit salad
- Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, yogurt
- Monday: Chicken fried chicken or ham and cheeses sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, peaches
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Pig in blanket, creamy buttered squash, fried okra, pears, strawberries
- Wednesday: Chicken soft tacos, Mexican refried beans, zesty salsa, celery planks, grapes, blueberries
- Thursday: Tony’s pepperoni pizza, jicama sticks, broccoli tree, peach half
- Friday: Chicken patty on bun, side salad, assorted chips, pears a la Jell-O
- Monday: Hot dog, corn, chips, peaches
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, applesauce, Jell-O with fruit
- Wednesday: Beef tips, broccoli, egg noodles, salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Chili mac, green beans, salad, pudding
- Friday: Nachos, refried beans, salad, cookie, fresh fruit
- Monday: Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries, roasted Brussels sprouts, apricots, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Beef lasagna or pizza minis, broccoli, spinach salad, juice
- Thursday: Beef tacos or chicken fajita, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pineapples
- Friday: No school
- Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, gravy, baked beans, mashed potatoes, pears
- Wednesday: Salisbury steak, gravy, corn, spinach, fruit cocktail
- Thursday: Chicken strips, gravy, diced potatoes, peas, applesauce cup
- Friday: Pizza, corn on the cob, baby carrots, peaches
- Monday: No school
