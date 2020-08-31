School Lunch Menus for the week of Sept. 1-7. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL 

Tuesday:

  • Beef-a-roni, carrots, spinach, mix fruit

Wednesday:

  • Hot dog, tots, baked beans, peaches

Thursday:

  • Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

  • Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad, diced pears

Monday:

  • No school

MEYERSVILLE 

Tuesday:

  • Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Hot dog, cowboy-tough fries, corn, fruit

Thursday:

  • Frito pie, pinto beans, green beans, fruit

Friday:

  • Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie sticks, fruit

Monday:

  • No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

  • Crispitos or hamburger, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Steak fingers, or pepperoni pizza, peas, steamed carrots, fruit

Thursday:

  • Beef burritos or cheeseburger, corn, baked chips, tortillas, fruit

Friday:

  • Beef enchiladas or cheese pizza, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Monday:

  • No school

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Soft beef taco, crispy salad, ranch beans, fruit

Thursday:

  • Chicken Alfredo, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday:

  • Cheeseburger, salad, chips, fruit

Monday:

  • No school

WESTHOFF 

Tuesday:

  • Chicken spaghetti, corn, bread stick, apricots

Wednesday:

  • Salisbury steak, diced potatoes, spinach, pineapple

Thursday:

  • BBQ on bun, chips, baby carrots, mangoes

Friday:

  • Chicken fries, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce

Monday:

No school

