School Lunch Menus for the week of Sept. 1-7. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL
Tuesday:
- Beef-a-roni, carrots, spinach, mix fruit
Wednesday:
- Hot dog, tots, baked beans, peaches
Thursday:
- Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
- Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad, diced pears
Monday:
- No school
MEYERSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Hot dog, cowboy-tough fries, corn, fruit
Thursday:
- Frito pie, pinto beans, green beans, fruit
Friday:
- Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie sticks, fruit
Monday:
- No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
- Crispitos or hamburger, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Wednesday:
- Steak fingers, or pepperoni pizza, peas, steamed carrots, fruit
Thursday:
- Beef burritos or cheeseburger, corn, baked chips, tortillas, fruit
Friday:
- Beef enchiladas or cheese pizza, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Monday:
- No school
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Soft beef taco, crispy salad, ranch beans, fruit
Thursday:
- Chicken Alfredo, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday:
- Cheeseburger, salad, chips, fruit
Monday:
- No school
WESTHOFF
Tuesday:
- Chicken spaghetti, corn, bread stick, apricots
Wednesday:
- Salisbury steak, diced potatoes, spinach, pineapple
Thursday:
- BBQ on bun, chips, baby carrots, mangoes
Friday:
- Chicken fries, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce
Monday:
No school
