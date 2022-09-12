School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 13-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, green peas, fruit.
Monday: Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Chicken parmesan or burger, steamed broccoli, corn, fruit.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, gravy, cali blend veggies, fruit.
Thursday: Sausage wrap or cheeseburger, baked beans, potato salad, fruit.
Friday: Meatless spaghetti or cheese pizza, green beans, cabbage, fruit.
Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, steamed carrots, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy Treat.
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, blushing pears, ranch cup.
Thursday: Smothered burrito, re-fried beans, steamed corn, fruit slush cup, salsa, shredded cheese.
Friday: Crispy chicken wrap, curly fries, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce.
Monday: No school.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, German potatoes, ranch style beans, rosy pears.
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, salad, Spanish rice, banana.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, animal cookies.
Friday: Hot ham and cheese po'boy, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce.