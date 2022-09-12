School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 13-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit.

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, green peas, fruit.

Monday: Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Chicken parmesan or burger, steamed broccoli, corn, fruit.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, gravy, cali blend veggies, fruit.

Thursday: Sausage wrap or cheeseburger, baked beans, potato salad, fruit.

Friday: Meatless spaghetti or cheese pizza, green beans, cabbage, fruit.

Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, steamed carrots, fruit.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy Treat.

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, blushing pears, ranch cup.

Thursday: Smothered burrito, re-fried beans, steamed corn, fruit slush cup, salsa, shredded cheese.

Friday: Crispy chicken wrap, curly fries, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce.

Monday: No school.

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, German potatoes, ranch style beans, rosy pears.

Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, salad, Spanish rice, banana.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, animal cookies.

Friday: Hot ham and cheese po'boy, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt.

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce.

