School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 14-20. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit

Monday: No school

Meyersville ISDTuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie cup, fruit

Thursday: Enchilada casserole, side salad, Spanish rice, fruit

Friday: Chicken sandwich, side salad, Cole strong tots, fruit

Monday: No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and gravy or burger, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Super beefy nachos or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomato, beans, fruit

Thursday: Fish strips or cheeseburger, fries, cucumber, fruit

Friday: Sloppy Joe or pepperoni pizza, potato salad, corn on the cob, fruit

Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, beans, celery, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, pineapple tidbits

Wednesday: Steak and cheese chimichanga, Spanish rice, pinto beans, apple

Thursday: Fish sticks, corn on the cob, green beans, orange

Friday: Hot ham and cheese po’boy, chips, carrot sticks, animal cookies

Monday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, German potatoes, ranch style beans, rosy pears

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cookies, Jell-O with fruit

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, egg noodles, green beans, salad, orange slices

Thursday: Pot luck

Friday: Pot luck

Monday: Chicken nuggets, salad, spinach, steamed rice, orange

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burrito, re-fried beans, cheese sauce, salad, fruit

Wednesday: Cheesy mac and meatballs, broccoli salad, fruit

Thursday: Lasagna, peas, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, salad, pickle, tomato, fruit

Monday: Country steak sandwich, romaine salad, corn, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: BBQ on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tossed salad, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, chips

Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, broccoli, cereal bar, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, spinach salad, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit

Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, mixed veggies, buttered rice, apples

Wednesday: Chicken tamale, Spanish rice, pinto beans, raisins

Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit cocktail

Friday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, peas, blushed pears

Monday: No school

