School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 14-20. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit
Monday: No school
Meyersville ISDTuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie cup, fruit
Thursday: Enchilada casserole, side salad, Spanish rice, fruit
Friday: Chicken sandwich, side salad, Cole strong tots, fruit
Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and gravy or burger, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Super beefy nachos or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomato, beans, fruit
Thursday: Fish strips or cheeseburger, fries, cucumber, fruit
Friday: Sloppy Joe or pepperoni pizza, potato salad, corn on the cob, fruit
Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, beans, celery, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, pineapple tidbits
Wednesday: Steak and cheese chimichanga, Spanish rice, pinto beans, apple
Thursday: Fish sticks, corn on the cob, green beans, orange
Friday: Hot ham and cheese po’boy, chips, carrot sticks, animal cookies
Monday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, German potatoes, ranch style beans, rosy pears
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cookies, Jell-O with fruit
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, egg noodles, green beans, salad, orange slices
Thursday: Pot luck
Friday: Pot luck
Monday: Chicken nuggets, salad, spinach, steamed rice, orange
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burrito, re-fried beans, cheese sauce, salad, fruit
Wednesday: Cheesy mac and meatballs, broccoli salad, fruit
Thursday: Lasagna, peas, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: Hamburger, salad, pickle, tomato, fruit
Monday: Country steak sandwich, romaine salad, corn, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: BBQ on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tossed salad, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, chips
Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, broccoli, cereal bar, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit
Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, spinach salad, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit
Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, mixed veggies, buttered rice, apples
Wednesday: Chicken tamale, Spanish rice, pinto beans, raisins
Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit cocktail
Friday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, peas, blushed pears
Monday: No school
