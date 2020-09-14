School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 15-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL

Tuesday:

  • Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrot slices, applesauce

Wednesday:

  • Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange

Thursday:

  • Beef and been chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday:

  • Hot ham and cheese hoagie, salad cup, carrots with dip

Monday:

  • Meat balls, mac and cheese, green beans, peaches

MEYERSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Fish sticks, Cole-strong tots, peas, fruit

Thursday:

  • Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

  • Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie sticks, fruit

Monday:

  • Corn dog, Cole-strong tots, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

  • Spaghetti or hamburger, corn cob, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Chicken fried steak or pepperoni pizza, cabbage, scalloped potatoes, fruit

Thursday:

  • Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday:

  • Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit

Monday:

  • Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Beef burrito, frijoles el rancho, salsa, sour cream, cheese, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

  • Penne ham, squash casserole, fruit

Friday:

  • Hot dog, mac and cheese, buttery peas, fruit

Monday:

  • Grilled cheese sandwich, Popeye salad, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday:

  • Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cookies, fresh fruit, mandarin oranges

Wednesday:

  • Information not available.

Thursday:

  • Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans, salad, fresh fruit

Friday:

  • Nachos, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, fruit cup, ice cream

Monday:

  • Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, salad, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF

Tuesday:

  • Lasagna roll-up, salad, bread stick, cantaloupe

Wednesday:

  • Chili cheese hot dog, French fries, broccoli crowns, tropical fruit

Thursday:

  • Half grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, baby carrots, cookie

Friday:

  • Tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, blueberries

Monday:

No school

