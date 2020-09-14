School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 15-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL
Tuesday:
- Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrot slices, applesauce
Wednesday:
- Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange
Thursday:
- Beef and been chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday:
- Hot ham and cheese hoagie, salad cup, carrots with dip
Monday:
- Meat balls, mac and cheese, green beans, peaches
MEYERSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Fish sticks, Cole-strong tots, peas, fruit
Thursday:
- Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
- Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie sticks, fruit
Monday:
- Corn dog, Cole-strong tots, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
- Spaghetti or hamburger, corn cob, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Wednesday:
- Chicken fried steak or pepperoni pizza, cabbage, scalloped potatoes, fruit
Thursday:
- Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday:
- Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit
Monday:
- Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Beef burrito, frijoles el rancho, salsa, sour cream, cheese, fruit
Wednesday:
- Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
- Penne ham, squash casserole, fruit
Friday:
- Hot dog, mac and cheese, buttery peas, fruit
Monday:
- Grilled cheese sandwich, Popeye salad, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday:
- Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cookies, fresh fruit, mandarin oranges
Wednesday:
- Information not available.
Thursday:
- Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans, salad, fresh fruit
Friday:
- Nachos, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, fruit cup, ice cream
Monday:
- Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, salad, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF
Tuesday:
- Lasagna roll-up, salad, bread stick, cantaloupe
Wednesday:
- Chili cheese hot dog, French fries, broccoli crowns, tropical fruit
Thursday:
- Half grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, baby carrots, cookie
Friday:
- Tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, blueberries
Monday:
No school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.