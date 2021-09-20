School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 21.27. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Meyersville ISDTuesday: Fajita taco, side salad, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pasta, green beans or side salad, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, burger salad, cowboy tough fries, baked beans, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMYTuesday: Chicken tenders and gravy or burger, fries, mixed veggies, fruit

Wednesday: Beef fajitas or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

Thursday: Sausage wrap or cheeseburger, coleslaw, baked chips, fruit

Friday: Eggs and waffles or pepperoni pizza, carrots, cucumbers, fruit

Monday: Macaroni and cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed cauliflower, green beans, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Philly cheese steak sub, chips, green beans, Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, banana

Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad Oreo cookies

Friday: Hot dog with chili on the side, potato salad, ranch style beans, pudding cup

Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn on the cob, tater tots, mixed fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Steak fingers, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Philly steak sandwich, fries, salad, banana pudding, cookies

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, salad, peach slices

Friday: Tacos, pinto beans, salad, apple crisp, orange slices

Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, apple

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, river potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Chicken, pasta, broccoli salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Hot dog, sweet potato fries, fruit

Monday: Pulled pork sub, side salad, chips, black eyed peas, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, tossed salad, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit

Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, tossed salad, cherry tomato with celery, fresh broccoli, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies

Monday: BBQ sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, french fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Steak fingers, diced potatoes, broccoli, tropical fruit

Wednesday: Chicken fajita tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, mixed berry cup

Thursday: Baked chicken, dressing, sweet potatoes, cake

Friday: BBQ pulled pork, chips, baby carrots, apricots

Monday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, pears

