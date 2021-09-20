School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 21.27. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Meyersville ISDTuesday: Fajita taco, side salad, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pasta, green beans or side salad, fruit
Friday: Hamburger, burger salad, cowboy tough fries, baked beans, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMYTuesday: Chicken tenders and gravy or burger, fries, mixed veggies, fruit
Wednesday: Beef fajitas or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
Thursday: Sausage wrap or cheeseburger, coleslaw, baked chips, fruit
Friday: Eggs and waffles or pepperoni pizza, carrots, cucumbers, fruit
Monday: Macaroni and cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed cauliflower, green beans, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Philly cheese steak sub, chips, green beans, Rice Krispy treat
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, banana
Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad Oreo cookies
Friday: Hot dog with chili on the side, potato salad, ranch style beans, pudding cup
Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn on the cob, tater tots, mixed fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Steak fingers, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Philly steak sandwich, fries, salad, banana pudding, cookies
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, salad, peach slices
Friday: Tacos, pinto beans, salad, apple crisp, orange slices
Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, apple
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, river potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Chicken, pasta, broccoli salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Hot dog, sweet potato fries, fruit
Monday: Pulled pork sub, side salad, chips, black eyed peas, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, tossed salad, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, tossed salad, cherry tomato with celery, fresh broccoli, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies
Monday: BBQ sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, french fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Steak fingers, diced potatoes, broccoli, tropical fruit
Wednesday: Chicken fajita tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, mixed berry cup
Thursday: Baked chicken, dressing, sweet potatoes, cake
Friday: BBQ pulled pork, chips, baby carrots, apricots
Monday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, pears
