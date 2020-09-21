School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 22-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL

Tuesday:

  • Chicken-ala-king, green peas, carrot slices, mix fruit

Wednesday:

  • Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple

Thursday:

  • Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

  • Pizza, corn, salad, mix fruit

Monday:

  • Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans, chips, fruit

Thursday:

  • Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

  • Cheeseburger, cowboy-tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, fruit

Monday:

  • Hot dog, cole-strong tots, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

  • Pork chops or hamburger, green beans, steamed cauliflower, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Bean chalupa or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit

Thursday:

  • Chicken Alfredo or cheeseburger, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruit

Friday:

  • Grilled cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, scalloped potatoes, fruit

Monday:

  • Frito pie or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Chicken taco, cheese sauce, re-fried beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Beef tips, rice, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

  • Lasagna, garden salad, garlic stick, fruit

Friday:

  • Crispy fish sticks, cole slaw, cheesy potatoes, fruit

Monday:

  • Chicken sandwich, chips, pickle spear, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday:

  • Chipotle BBQ meat balls, salad, steamed rice, fresh fruit, pineapple chunks

Wednesday:

  • Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, salad, fresh fruit, mixed fruit salad

Thursday:

  • Chicken street tacos, re-fried beans, salad, Spanish rice, applesauce, fresh fruit

Friday:

  • Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, salad, fresh fruit, pudding

Monday:

  • Chicken broccoli casserole, green beans, salad, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF

Tuesday:

  • Baked chicken, green beans, corn on cob, watermelon

Wednesday:

  • Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, Spanish rice, mixed fruit

Thursday:

  • Baked potato with BBQ, salad with ranch, pudding

Friday:

  • Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, banana

Monday:

Chalupa, Spanish rice, lettuce, cheese, blushed pears

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.