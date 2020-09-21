School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 22-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL
Tuesday:
- Chicken-ala-king, green peas, carrot slices, mix fruit
Wednesday:
- Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple
Thursday:
- Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
- Pizza, corn, salad, mix fruit
Monday:
- Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans, chips, fruit
Thursday:
- Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
- Cheeseburger, cowboy-tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, fruit
Monday:
- Hot dog, cole-strong tots, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
- Pork chops or hamburger, green beans, steamed cauliflower, fruit
Wednesday:
- Bean chalupa or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit
Thursday:
- Chicken Alfredo or cheeseburger, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruit
Friday:
- Grilled cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, scalloped potatoes, fruit
Monday:
- Frito pie or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Chicken taco, cheese sauce, re-fried beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Beef tips, rice, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
- Lasagna, garden salad, garlic stick, fruit
Friday:
- Crispy fish sticks, cole slaw, cheesy potatoes, fruit
Monday:
- Chicken sandwich, chips, pickle spear, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday:
- Chipotle BBQ meat balls, salad, steamed rice, fresh fruit, pineapple chunks
Wednesday:
- Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, salad, fresh fruit, mixed fruit salad
Thursday:
- Chicken street tacos, re-fried beans, salad, Spanish rice, applesauce, fresh fruit
Friday:
- Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, salad, fresh fruit, pudding
Monday:
- Chicken broccoli casserole, green beans, salad, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF
Tuesday:
- Baked chicken, green beans, corn on cob, watermelon
Wednesday:
- Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, Spanish rice, mixed fruit
Thursday:
- Baked potato with BBQ, salad with ranch, pudding
Friday:
- Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, banana
Monday:
Chalupa, Spanish rice, lettuce, cheese, blushed pears
