School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 27 — Oct. 3. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple.
Friday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad, fruit.
Monday: Information not available.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Mac and cheese or burger, carrot sticks, salad, fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit.
Thursday: Grilled pork chops or cheese burger, gravy, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit.
Friday: Beefy nachos or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit.
Monday: Information not available.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Chicken fried rice, Asian stir fry vegetables, romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup.
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, romain garden salad, chilled peaches.
Thursday: Soft beef tacos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup.
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, baked beans, rosy applesauce.
Monday: Information not available.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, peaches.
Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Friday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, Teddy Grahams
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, Goldfish.