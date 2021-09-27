School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 28 — Oct. 4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Ham and cheese hoagies, chips, burger salad, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie cup, fruit

Thursday — Monday: Information not available

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or burger, steamed peas, scalloped potatoes, gravy, fruit

Wednesday: Crispitos or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, fruit

Thursday: Sausage and biscuit or cheeseburger, corn, hash browns, fruit

Friday: Sausage and egg taco or pepperoni pizza, tater tots, cucumbers, fruit

Monday: Corn dogs or cheese pizza, beans, celery sticks, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, peaches

Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, Teddy Grahams

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, ranch style beans, applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chicken taco, el rancho beans, salsa, sour cream, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers, buttery squash, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Corn dogs, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit

Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chili dog, fries, salad, cookies, peaches

Wednesday: Pizza, green beans, salad, mixed fruit

Thursday: Burrito with chili, corn, salad, fresh fruit

Friday — Monday: Information not available

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or Texas toast casserole, tossed salad, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, spinach, corn on the cob, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, cookies

Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish

Friday — Monday: Information not available

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie

Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chips, sliced cucumbers, pineapple

Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, mixed veggies, fruit Jello

Friday — Monday: Information not available

