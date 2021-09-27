School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 28 — Oct. 4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, green peas, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Ham and cheese hoagies, chips, burger salad, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, veggie cup, fruit
Thursday — Monday: Information not available
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or burger, steamed peas, scalloped potatoes, gravy, fruit
Wednesday: Crispitos or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, fruit
Thursday: Sausage and biscuit or cheeseburger, corn, hash browns, fruit
Friday: Sausage and egg taco or pepperoni pizza, tater tots, cucumbers, fruit
Monday: Corn dogs or cheese pizza, beans, celery sticks, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, peaches
Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, Teddy Grahams
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, ranch style beans, applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chicken taco, el rancho beans, salsa, sour cream, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers, buttery squash, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Corn dogs, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit
Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chili dog, fries, salad, cookies, peaches
Wednesday: Pizza, green beans, salad, mixed fruit
Thursday: Burrito with chili, corn, salad, fresh fruit
Friday — Monday: Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or Texas toast casserole, tossed salad, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, spinach, corn on the cob, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, cookies
Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish
Friday — Monday: Information not available
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie
Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chips, sliced cucumbers, pineapple
Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, mixed veggies, fruit Jello
Friday — Monday: Information not available
