School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 29 — Oct. 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

  • Beef-a-roni, corn, spinach, diced pears

Wednesday:

  • Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange

Thursday:

  • Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

  • Pizza, salad, carrots and dip, applesauce

Monday:

  • Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli and cheese, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

  • Frito pie, pinto beans, green beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

  • Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

  • Pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, fruit

Monday:

  • Pulled pork sliders, chips, baked beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

  • Chicken pot pie or hamburger, mashed potatoes, fresh spinach, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit

Thursday:

  • Mac-n-cheese with ham or cheeseburger, cali blend, corn, fruit

Friday:

  • Chicken Parmesan or cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit

Monday:

  • McRib sandwich or pepperoni pizza, ranch style beans, cole slaw, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday — Wednesday:

  • Information not available

Thursday:

  • Sausage wrap, ranch style beans, golden corn, diced peaches

Friday:

  • Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, French fries, pineapple tidbits

Monday:

  • Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, garlic bread, diced pears

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Homemade chili, cornbread, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Sausage, river potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

  • Ravioli, broccoli
  • salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday:

  • Hamburger, side salad, chips, fruit

Monday:

  • BBQ chicken sandwich, mac-n-cheese, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday:

  • Chicken fried steak sandwich, fries, salad, fresh fruit

Wednesday:

  • Enchiladas, corn bread, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, pineapple chunks

Thursday — Monday:

  • Information not available

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday:

  • Chicken strips, mac-n-cheese, green beans

Wednesday:

  • Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches

Thursday — Monday:

Information not available

