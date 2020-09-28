School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 29 — Oct. 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
- Beef-a-roni, corn, spinach, diced pears
Wednesday:
- Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange
Thursday:
- Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
- Pizza, salad, carrots and dip, applesauce
Monday:
- Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli and cheese, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
- Frito pie, pinto beans, green beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
- Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
- Pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, fruit
Monday:
- Pulled pork sliders, chips, baked beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
- Chicken pot pie or hamburger, mashed potatoes, fresh spinach, fruit
Wednesday:
- Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit
Thursday:
- Mac-n-cheese with ham or cheeseburger, cali blend, corn, fruit
Friday:
- Chicken Parmesan or cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit
Monday:
- McRib sandwich or pepperoni pizza, ranch style beans, cole slaw, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday — Wednesday:
- Information not available
Thursday:
- Sausage wrap, ranch style beans, golden corn, diced peaches
Friday:
- Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, French fries, pineapple tidbits
Monday:
- Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, garlic bread, diced pears
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Homemade chili, cornbread, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Sausage, river potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
- Ravioli, broccoli
- salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday:
- Hamburger, side salad, chips, fruit
Monday:
- BBQ chicken sandwich, mac-n-cheese, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday:
- Chicken fried steak sandwich, fries, salad, fresh fruit
Wednesday:
- Enchiladas, corn bread, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, pineapple chunks
Thursday — Monday:
- Information not available
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday:
- Chicken strips, mac-n-cheese, green beans
Wednesday:
- Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches
Thursday — Monday:
Information not available
