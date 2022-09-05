School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 6-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken Spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, fruit.
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit.
Monday: Chicken tenders. whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit.
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Beef ravioli with breadstick, Romaine garden salad, green beans, fruit slush cup mini Rice Krispy treat.
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, cheesy broccoli, Romain garden salad, chilled mixed fruit, ranch dip.
Thursday: Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans, salsa, sour cream, fruit slush cup.
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich, tator tots, burger salad, chilled tropical fruit, mayo, mustard, ketchup.
Monday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, cream gravy, green beans, chilled mixed fruit, roll.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Sausage kolache, burger, scallop potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, cheese pizza, ranch style beans, cob corn, fruit.
Thursday: Fish strips, cheese burger, fries, cole slaw, fruit.
Friday: Chicken quesadillas, pepperoni pizza, salad, cucumbers, fruit.
Monday: French toast and sausage, cheese pizza, spinach, fries, fruit.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mash potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Chalupa, salad, Spanish rice, orange
Thursday: Meatloaf, corn on cob, vegetable blend, Teddy Grahams.
Friday: Hot dog with chili on side, potato salad, ranch style beans, pudding cup.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.