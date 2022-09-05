School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 6-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:  Chicken Spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit.

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit.

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, fruit.

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit.

Monday: Chicken tenders. whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit.

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Beef ravioli with breadstick, Romaine garden salad, green beans, fruit slush cup mini Rice Krispy treat.

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, cheesy broccoli, Romain garden salad, chilled mixed fruit, ranch dip.

Thursday: Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans, salsa, sour cream, fruit slush cup. 

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich, tator tots, burger salad, chilled tropical fruit, mayo, mustard, ketchup.

Monday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, cream gravy, green beans, chilled mixed fruit, roll.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Sausage kolache, burger, scallop potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, cheese pizza, ranch style beans, cob corn, fruit.

Thursday: Fish strips, cheese burger, fries, cole slaw, fruit.

Friday: Chicken quesadillas, pepperoni pizza, salad, cucumbers, fruit.

Monday: French toast and sausage, cheese pizza, spinach, fries, fruit.

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mash potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Chalupa, salad, Spanish rice, orange

Thursday: Meatloaf, corn on cob, vegetable blend, Teddy Grahams.

Friday:  Hot dog with chili on side, potato salad, ranch style beans, pudding cup.

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges

