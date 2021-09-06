School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 7-13. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: BBQ rib, mac and cheese, ranch style beans, fruit
Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
Meyersville ISD
Tuesday: Fajita taco, side salad, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pasta, green beans or side salad, fruit
Friday: Meatball sub, chips, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Corn dog or burger, pork and beans, celery sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Meatless spaghetti and cheese sticks or pepperoni pizza, salad, corn, fruit
Thursday: Rib sandwich or cheeseburger, cabbage, beans, fruit
Friday: Steak burger or cheese pizza, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Monday: Breaded pork chops and gravy or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, steamed broccoli, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Crispy chicken tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
Thursday: Meatloaf, corn on the cob, vegetable blend, Teddy Grahams
Friday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, yogurt
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, salad, soup, chocolate pudding, cookies, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Chicken patties, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chili mac, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, salad, fresh fruit
Friday: Nachos, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit
Monday: Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salsa, fruit
Wednesday: BBQ on a bun, baked beans, pickles, Popeye salad, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, Caesar salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Hot dog, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit
Monday: Cold cut sub, chips, pickle, corn, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, tossed salad, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or chicken fajitas, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie, Goldfish
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit, crackers
Friday: Turkey wrap or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, tossed salad, raw veggie sticks, burger salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit, chips, Cheez-Its
Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, tossed salad, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Fried chicken drumstick, mac and cheese, green beans, peaches
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, grapes
Thursday: Fish nuggets, pinto beans, carrots, mangoes
Friday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, salad, oranges
Monday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, banana
