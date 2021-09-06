School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 7-13. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: BBQ rib, mac and cheese, ranch style beans, fruit

Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

Meyersville ISD

Tuesday: Fajita taco, side salad, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pasta, green beans or side salad, fruit

Friday: Meatball sub, chips, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Corn dog or burger, pork and beans, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Meatless spaghetti and cheese sticks or pepperoni pizza, salad, corn, fruit

Thursday: Rib sandwich or cheeseburger, cabbage, beans, fruit

Friday: Steak burger or cheese pizza, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Monday: Breaded pork chops and gravy or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, steamed broccoli, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Wednesday: Crispy chicken tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Meatloaf, corn on the cob, vegetable blend, Teddy Grahams

Friday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, yogurt

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, salad, soup, chocolate pudding, cookies, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Chicken patties, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chili mac, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, salad, fresh fruit

Friday: Nachos, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit

Monday: Information not available

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salsa, fruit

Wednesday: BBQ on a bun, baked beans, pickles, Popeye salad, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, Caesar salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Hot dog, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub, chips, pickle, corn, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, tossed salad, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or chicken fajitas, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie, Goldfish

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit, crackers

Friday: Turkey wrap or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, tossed salad, raw veggie sticks, burger salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit, chips, Cheez-Its

Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, tossed salad, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Fried chicken drumstick, mac and cheese, green beans, peaches

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, grapes

Thursday: Fish nuggets, pinto beans, carrots, mangoes

Friday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, salad, oranges

Monday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, banana

