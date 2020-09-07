School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL

Tuesday:

  • Meat and spaghetti, carrots, green beans, applesauce

Wednesday:

  • Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple

Thursday:

  • Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

  • Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, mix fruit

Monday:

  • Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, diced pears

MEYERSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

  • Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans fruit

Friday:

  • Cheeseburger, cowboy-tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, fruit

Monday:

  • Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

  • Hot dog or hamburger, fries, fresh broccoli, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Crunchy beef tacos or cheese pizza, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Thursday:

  • Chicken fillets with gravy or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Friday:

  • Fish strips or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fresh spinach, fruit

Monday:

  • Corn dogs or cheese pizza, celery sticks, pork and beans, fruit

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

  • Frito pie, cheese, ranch beans, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

  • Spaghetti, spring salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday:

  • Corn dogs, bunny coins, mixed chips, fruit

Monday:

  • Meatball sub sandwich, broccoli trees, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday:

  • Chili cheese dog, salad, tater tots, apple crunch, fresh fruit

Wednesday:

  • Tacos, pinto beans, salad, applesauce

Thursday:

  • Crispitos with chili, corn, salad, peaches

Friday:

  • BBQ on bun, butter potatoes, carrots with ranch dressing, salad, cookies

Monday:

  • Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, spinach, pears

WESTHOFF

Tuesday:

  • Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, oranges

Wednesday:

  • Pizza, green beans, bread stick, rosy applesauce

Thursday:

  • Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, strawberries

Friday:

  • Shrimp poppers, tater tots, carrots, fruit cocktail

Monday:

Chicken and rice, broccoli, lima beans, pears

