School lunch menus for the week of Sept. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL
Tuesday:
- Meat and spaghetti, carrots, green beans, applesauce
Wednesday:
- Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple
Thursday:
- Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
- Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, mix fruit
Monday:
- Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, diced pears
MEYERSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
- Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans fruit
Friday:
- Cheeseburger, cowboy-tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, fruit
Monday:
- Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
- Hot dog or hamburger, fries, fresh broccoli, fruit
Wednesday:
- Crunchy beef tacos or cheese pizza, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Thursday:
- Chicken fillets with gravy or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Friday:
- Fish strips or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fresh spinach, fruit
Monday:
- Corn dogs or cheese pizza, celery sticks, pork and beans, fruit
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
- Frito pie, cheese, ranch beans, fruit
Wednesday:
- Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
- Spaghetti, spring salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday:
- Corn dogs, bunny coins, mixed chips, fruit
Monday:
- Meatball sub sandwich, broccoli trees, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday:
- Chili cheese dog, salad, tater tots, apple crunch, fresh fruit
Wednesday:
- Tacos, pinto beans, salad, applesauce
Thursday:
- Crispitos with chili, corn, salad, peaches
Friday:
- BBQ on bun, butter potatoes, carrots with ranch dressing, salad, cookies
Monday:
- Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, spinach, pears
WESTHOFF
Tuesday:
- Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, oranges
Wednesday:
- Pizza, green beans, bread stick, rosy applesauce
Thursday:
- Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, strawberries
Friday:
- Shrimp poppers, tater tots, carrots, fruit cocktail
Monday:
Chicken and rice, broccoli, lima beans, pears
