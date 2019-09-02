Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, peaches
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple
- Thursday: Beef taco, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, mixed fruit
- Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, diced pears
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, peas, corn, fruit mix
- Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff, mac and cheese, green beans, tossed salad, rosy applesauce
- Thursday: Frito pie, cowboy tough fries, pinto beans, celery with cherry tomatoes, pineapple
- Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli, kidney beans, carrot sticks, chips
- Monday: Steak fingers, green beans, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Crispitos or hamburger, celery sticks, fries, fruit
- Wednesday: Frito pie or pepperoni pizza, salad, beans, corn bread, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, gravy, fruit
- Friday: Pancakes with bacon or cheese pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit
- Monday: Steak fingers or pepperoni pizza, peas, corn, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chicken strips, chips, pears
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rounds, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken tenders, ranch-style beans, golden corn, diced peaches
- Wednesday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, rosy pears
- Thursday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, garden salad, diced peaches, garlic bread
- Friday: Pizza, golden corn, buttered carrots, fruit mix
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, diced peaches
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or tuna sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, orange
- Wednesday: Beef and bean burrito or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, salad, peaches
- Thursday: Spaghetti or steak fingers, green beans, bread stick, pineapple and strawberry
- Friday: Early dismissal
- Monday: Meatball sub or turkey and cheese sandwich, potato salad, corn, apple
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Italiano ravioli, crispy spring salad, buttery garlic sticks, Hawaiian fruit medley
- Wednesday: Chicken tostado, refried Mexican beans, spicy salsa, celery planks, orange, apple
- Thursday: Steak fingers, Texas rice with gravy, buttered summer squash, fresh yeast roll, banana, blueberries
- Friday: Golden grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli trees, cherry tomatoes
- Monday: Barbecue on a bun, pickles, onions, ranchero beans, strawberries, pears
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, salad, spinach, fresh fruit
- Wednesday: Enchiladas, corn bread, pinto beans, salad, pineapple chunks
- Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, salad, fresh fruit
- Friday: Sausage wraps, buttered potatoes, salad, cookie, pineapple with oranges
- Monday: Pizza, corn, salad, chocolate pudding, fresh fruit
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Steak fingers or macaroni and cheese, broccoli, mashed potatoes, gravy, pears with cherries
- Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or toasted ham and cheese croissant, green peas, tossed salad, fruit cocktail
- Thursday: Chicken fajita or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, watermelon
- Friday: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich with mozzarella string or hot dog on a bun, Doritos, corn, cherry tomato with celery sticks, fresh fruit salad
- Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or corn dog, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, corn, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.