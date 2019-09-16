Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken a la king, green peas, carrot slices, rice, mixed fruit
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple
- Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad, mixed fruit
- Friday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken parmesan, spinach, squash, broccoli salad, garlic stick, pears, cherries
- Wednesday: Hamburger, cowboy tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, peaches
- Thursday: Chicken quesadillas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, mandarin oranges
- Friday: Fish sticks, peas, glazed carrots, pears, cherries
- Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Kolache or hamburger, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit
- Wednesday: Taco salad bowl or pepperoni pizza, beans, salad, fruit
- Thursday: Grilled chicken or cheese burger, carrot sticks, fresh spinach, fruit
- Friday: Spaghetti or cheese pizza, corn, green beans, fruit
- Monday: Barbecue sausage or pepperoni pizza, beans, corn, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Ham and cheese, chips, pears
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rounds, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, tater rounds, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, golden corn, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders, french fries, green beans, pears and cherries
- Thursday: Nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mixed fruit
- Friday: Pizza, buttered carrots, golden corn, diced pears
- Monday: Spaghetti, buttered carrots, garden salad, fruit mix, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, rosy pears
- Wednesday: Crispito or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, chocolate pudding
- Thursday: Chili mac or tuna sandwich, corn, apple cobbler
- Friday: Oven-fried chicken or turkey and cheese sandwich, salad, vegetable blend, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Barbecue on a bun or hot ham and cheese po’boy, German potatoes, baked beans, peaches
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Crispy chicken strips, rice, broccoli au gratin, strawberries, blueberries
- Wednesday: Burrito, cheese sauce, salsa, Mexican refried beans, orange, apple
- Thursday: Country-fried steak on a bun, creamy corn, buttery English peas, Hawaiian delight
- Friday: American hot dog, broccoli trees, cherry tomatoes, mixed chips, Cransnax
- Monday: Ham and cheese hot sub, Bunny Snax, mixed berries
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cookie, mandarin oranges
- Wednesday: Potluck
- Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, fresh fruit, ice cream
- Friday: Nachos, pinto beans, salad, cookie, fruit cup
- Monday: Chicken Parmesan, penne pasta, salad, mandarin oranges, pudding
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger or beans and franks, burger salad, sweet potato fries, candied apples
- Wednesday: Pizza pocket or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, broccoli, corn, tossed salad, rosy applesauce
- Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, peaches
- Friday: Ham and cheese breakfast frittata or spicy chicken tenders, cucumber salad, cherry tomato with celery sticks, fresh fruit salad
- Monday: Orange chicken or hot dog on a bun, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, corn cobbette, pineapples
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, diced potatoes, broccoli, rosy applesauce
- Wednesday: Barbecue chicken leg, cheesy potatoes, squash, blueberries
- Thursday: Soft flour taco, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, banana
- Friday: Barbecue on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots, watermelon
- Monday: No school
