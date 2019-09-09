Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, carrots, green beans, applesauce
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange
- Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Hot ham and cheese hoagie, salad cup, carrots with dip
- Monday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Beef lasagna, spinach, squash casserole, tossed salad, garlic stick, pears with cherries
- Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, parsley buttered potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce
- Thursday: Enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, cucumbers with tomatoes, pineapple
- Friday: Grilled cheese, mixed veggies, Cole strong tots, peaches
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Chicken strips, waffles or hamburger, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit
- Wednesday: Crunchy tacos or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken Alfredo or cheeseburger, broccoli, sweet potatoes, fruit
- Friday: Grilled cheese or pepperoni pizza, fresh spinach, cucumbers, fruit
- Monday: Barbecue on a bun or cheese pizza, coleslaw, chips, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, tater rounds, fruit cocktail
- Wednesday: Ravioli, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, mac and cheese, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit mix
- Wednesday: Breaded chicken burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, green beans, pineapple tidbits
- Thursday: Spaghetti, golden corn, buttered carrots, rosy applesauce, garlic bread
- Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, french fries, rosy applesauce
- Monday: Frito pie, garden salad, buttered carrots, pears
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or pepperoni Hot Pocket stick, carrot sticks, chips, yogurt
- Wednesday: Beef enchiladas or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad
- Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Teddy Grahams
- Friday: Chef’s salad or turkey wrap, celery sticks, green beans, banana
- Monday: Chili dog or corn dog, ranch-style beans, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit
S
ACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Italian spaghetti, broccoli salad supreme, buttery garlic sticks, apple, orange
- Wednesday: Southwest enchiladas, spicy refried beans, crispy spring salad, peach half
- Thursday: Loaded baked potato (sour cream, butter, cheese, chili), Popeye salad, grapes
- Friday: Chicken on a bun, crispy side salad, assorted chips, banana
- Monday: Tony’s cheese pizza, mixed salad, diced pears, Jell-O
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chili dog, fries, salad, applesauce
- Wednesday: Crispitos with chili, corn, salad, peaches
- Thursday: Potluck
- Friday: Barbecue on a bun, carrots with ranch dressing, chips, pork and beans, fresh fruit
- Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, squash, cookie, pears
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries, green peas, apricots, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Lasagna or pizza minis, broccoli, steamed carrots, spinach salad, juice
- Thursday: Tostadas or tamales, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pineapples
- Friday: Cheeseburger pocket or meatloaf, sweet potato fries, tossed salad, fruit cocktail
- Monday: Chicken fried steak or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange smiles
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, gravy, baked beans, mashed potatoes, applesauce
- Wednesday: Salisbury steak, gravy, corn, spinach, fruit cocktail
- Thursday: Chicken strips, diced potatoes, peas, pears
- Friday: Pizza, salad, baby carrots, peaches
- Monday: Chicken-fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
