Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, corn, spinach, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange
- Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, pork ’n’ beans, applesauce
- Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli with cheese, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrot sticks, applesauce
- Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, squash, strawberry/spinach salad, pineapple
- Thursday: Mexican skillet, tossed salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, pears, cherries
- Friday: Hot dog, cowboy tough fries, corn on the cob, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, spinach, peaches
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Sausage and egg taco or hamburger, fresh spinach, cucumbers, fruit
- Wednesday: Steak sandwich or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, green beans, gravy, fruit
- Friday: Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, salad, beans, cornbread, fruit
- Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, chips, pork ’n’ beans, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Salisbury steak, corn, vanilla pudding
- Wednesday: Ravioli, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, mac and cheese, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit mix
- Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, garden salad, peaches, garlic bread
- Thursday: Pizza pasta bake, golden corn, broccoli, rosy pears, garlic bread
- Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, ranch-style beans, rosy applesauce
- Monday: Crispitos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mixed fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun or turkey wrap, potato wedges, salad, pineapple tidbits
- Wednesday: Frito pie or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Jell-O
- Thursday: Meatloaf or fish sticks, corn on the cob, banana pudding
- Friday: Domino’s Pizza pepperoni slice, salad, fresh fruit, cookie
- Monday: Chicken nuggets or steak fingers, mashed potatoes, salad, rosy applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with sauce, rice, broccoli au gratin, orange, apple
- Wednesday: Frito pie, el rancho beans, salsa, cheese, peach half
- Thursday: Steak fingers, Texas rice with gravy, creamy butternut squash, Hawaiian Jell-O
- Friday: SHS cheeseburgers, side salad, assorted chips, mandarin orange
- Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli coleslaw, pineapple tidbits
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chipotle barbecue meatballs, salad, steamed rice, fresh fruit, pineapple chunks
- Wednesday: Chili pie, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, mixed fruit salad
- Friday: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, salad, cupcakes, ice cream
- Monday: Soft tacos, corn, salad, fresh fruit, pudding
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Corn chip pie or beef barbecue sandwich, kidney beans, baby carrots, strawberry and banana salad
- Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken spaghetti, zucchini coins, broccoli, spinach salad, apricots, Rice Krispies Treat
- Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pears with cherries
- Friday: Cheeseburger or fish tacos, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, burger salad, fruit cocktail
- Monday: Information not available
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Sausage, corn, spinach, oranges
- Wednesday: Nacho supreme, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, apples
- Thursday: Chicken burger, sweet potato fries, burger salad, cantaloupe
- Friday: Grilled chicken patty, mashed potatoes, salad, mangoes
- Monday: King Ranch chicken, salad, breadstick, pineapple
