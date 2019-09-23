Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

  • Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, corn, spinach, diced pears
  • Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, orange
  • Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
  • Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, pork ’n’ beans, applesauce
  • Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli with cheese, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

  • Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrot sticks, applesauce
  • Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, squash, strawberry/spinach salad, pineapple
  • Thursday: Mexican skillet, tossed salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, pears, cherries
  • Friday: Hot dog, cowboy tough fries, corn on the cob, mandarin oranges
  • Monday: Mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, spinach, peaches

NAZARETH ACADEMY

  • Tuesday: Sausage and egg taco or hamburger, fresh spinach, cucumbers, fruit
  • Wednesday: Steak sandwich or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruit
  • Thursday: Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, green beans, gravy, fruit
  • Friday: Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, salad, beans, cornbread, fruit
  • Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, chips, pork ’n’ beans, fruit

NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL

  • Tuesday: Salisbury steak, corn, vanilla pudding
  • Wednesday: Ravioli, green beans, pineapple
  • Thursday: Chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate pudding
  • Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
  • Monday: Mini corn dogs, mac and cheese, peaches

NURSERY ISD

  • Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit mix
  • Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, garden salad, peaches, garlic bread
  • Thursday: Pizza pasta bake, golden corn, broccoli, rosy pears, garlic bread
  • Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, ranch-style beans, rosy applesauce
  • Monday: Crispitos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mixed fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

  • Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun or turkey wrap, potato wedges, salad, pineapple tidbits
  • Wednesday: Frito pie or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Jell-O
  • Thursday: Meatloaf or fish sticks, corn on the cob, banana pudding
  • Friday: Domino’s Pizza pepperoni slice, salad, fresh fruit, cookie
  • Monday: Chicken nuggets or steak fingers, mashed potatoes, salad, rosy applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

  • Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with sauce, rice, broccoli au gratin, orange, apple
  • Wednesday: Frito pie, el rancho beans, salsa, cheese, peach half
  • Thursday: Steak fingers, Texas rice with gravy, creamy butternut squash, Hawaiian Jell-O
  • Friday: SHS cheeseburgers, side salad, assorted chips, mandarin orange
  • Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli coleslaw, pineapple tidbits

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

  • Tuesday: Chipotle barbecue meatballs, salad, steamed rice, fresh fruit, pineapple chunks
  • Wednesday: Chili pie, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit
  • Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, mixed fruit salad
  • Friday: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, salad, cupcakes, ice cream
  • Monday: Soft tacos, corn, salad, fresh fruit, pudding

VICTORIA ISD

  • Tuesday: Corn chip pie or beef barbecue sandwich, kidney beans, baby carrots, strawberry and banana salad
  • Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken spaghetti, zucchini coins, broccoli, spinach salad, apricots, Rice Krispies Treat
  • Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pears with cherries
  • Friday: Cheeseburger or fish tacos, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, burger salad, fruit cocktail
  • Monday: Information not available

WESTHOFF ISD

  • Tuesday: Sausage, corn, spinach, oranges
  • Wednesday: Nacho supreme, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, apples
  • Thursday: Chicken burger, sweet potato fries, burger salad, cantaloupe
  • Friday: Grilled chicken patty, mashed potatoes, salad, mangoes
  • Monday: King Ranch chicken, salad, breadstick, pineapple
