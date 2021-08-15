The new school year is, almost, upon us and we have lots of information to share! VISD staff, administrators, and teachers have been hard at work this summer finding ways to help the community seamlessly shift into another school year. If you’re a VISD community member, we suggest you stick around for this read.
We have created a Back to School webpage on the VISD website where you can find essential information related to the 2021-22 school year. All the information you read here can be found on that webpage.
School times will not change for the 2021-22 school year. O’Connor and Shields elementary schools will run from 7:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., while all other elementary campuses will run from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. All middle schools will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and high schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. For bus drop-off and pick-up information, visit the VISD homepage and under the ‘Parent’ tab, click on ‘Transportation’.
Parents and guardians with students ranging from pre-k to 5th grade, you’re up. Minnow Camp, available for pre-k students, will be held Monday, August 16th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at your home campus. Sneak Peak, for kinder to 5th-grade students, will be held the same day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at your home campus. If you haven’t received one, your campus will send out electronic letters with detailed information regarding your campus.
The Elementary School Supply List is available! At the bottom of the Back to School webpage are downloadable copies of the list. You can also download the Dress and Grooming Standards for pre-k to 5th grade here.
And finally, for parents and guardians of elementary-age students, VISD will be partnering with three after-school programs for the 2021-22 school year. For more information about each program, visit our Elementary After-School Programs page.
Up now, parents and guardians of middle and high school students. Information about 6th grade and freshman orientation is on the Back to School webpage, but your campus will send an electronic letter with detailed information as well.
Student schedules will be sent out electronically via email. If you haven’t already, visit the VISD homepage and under either the ‘Parent’ or ‘Student’ tab, click on ‘Student Services’ where you’ll find ‘Online Student Registration’. This must be complete with valid proof of address before August 4th for the August 11th electronic schedule distribution.
Secondary campuses do not have school supply lists. Students will receive lists from their teachers during the first week of school.
We’ve got awesome news for all VISD parents, guardians, and students. For the 2021-22 school year, all students enrolled in VISD will be provided FREE meals. Yup, you read that right.
Pandemic availability has allowed us to provide meals to all of our students, free of charge. We also have a new student and staff meal account program, Titan, which will go live on August 18th. Here, parents will be able to manage their student’s meal accounts.
Our Child Nutrition Department mailed out Free and Reduced Lunch paper applications in July. If you’ve received this, please fill it out and mail it back in.
All Athletics and Fine Arts events will be moving to online ticket purchases. No in-person ticket sales at the VISD Athletics Dept. office or ticket booths are available. There is a mobile app or you can visit http://spicket.events/visd.
Whew! If that felt like a lot of information, that’s because it was! Luckily, the Back to School webpage has everything you need. We’ll leave you with one final piece of information; the first day of school is Wednesday, August 18th, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!
