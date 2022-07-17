The new school year is almost upon us, and we have lots of information to share. VISD staff, administrators, and teachers have been hard at work this summer, finding ways to help the community seamlessly shift into another school year. If you’re a VISD community member, we suggest you stick around for this read.
We have created a #BackToSchool webpage on the VISD website, www.VISD.net, where you can find essential information related to the 2022-23 school year. All the information you read here can be found on that webpage too.
School times will not change for the 2022-23 school year. O’Connor and Shields elementary schools will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m., while all other elementary campuses will run from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. All middle schools will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and high schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
For bus drop-off and pick-up information, visit the VISD homepage and under the ‘Menu’ scroll to ‘Transportation’.
Parents and guardians with students ranging from Pre-K3 to 5th grade, you’re up.
Froggy Camp, formally known as Minnow Camp, is available for Pre-K students, and will be held Monday, August 8, from 4 to 5 p.m. at your Pre-K campus. For kinder to 5th grade students, Sneak Peaks will be held the same day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at your home campus. Campuses will send out electronic letters with detailed information regarding your campus.
The Elementary School Supply List is available. At the bottom of the Back to School webpage are downloadable copies of the list.
And finally, for parents and guardians of elementary-age students, VISD will be partnering with three after-school programs for the 2022-23 school year. For more information about each program, visit our Elementary After-School Programs page.
Up now, parents and guardians of middle and high school students.
Sixth grade orientation is scheduled for Monday, August 16 at 10 a.m. to be held at your child’s campus. Freshman orientation date and time will be announced soon and your campus will send an electronic letter with detailed information.
Student schedules will be sent out electronically via email. If you haven’t already, visit the VISD homepage and under either the ‘Parent’ or ‘Student’ tab, click on ‘Student Services’ where you’ll find ‘Online Student Registration’. This must be complete with valid proof of address by Monday, July 25, for the Thursday, August 4, electronic schedule distribution.
Secondary campuses do not have school supply lists. Students will receive lists from their teachers during the first week of school.
On July 1, the Free/Reduced Lunch Application and Income Survey became available to be completed. VISD receives funding from the state and federal governments to support the needs of low-income students, resulting in thousands of additional dollars in funding. Funding received allows for the district and campuses to implement after-school programs and create budgets to support students in additional learning opportunities. Applications and surveys must be completed and processed by Friday, October 28 for state accountability. Visit the Child Nutrition web page on www.VISD.net.
All Athletics and Fine Arts events will continue using Ticket Spicket for online ticket purchases. No in-person ticket sales at the VISD Athletics Dept. office or ticket booths are available. There is a mobile app or you can visit http://spicket.events/visd.
The District has updated the clear bag policy to include all middle school gyms. You can find the District’s Clear Bag Policy on the VISD website under Athletics.
Whew! If that felt like a lot of information, that’s because it was. Luckily, the Back to School webpage has everything you need. We’ll leave you with one final piece of information; the first day of school is Tuesday, August 9, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.
