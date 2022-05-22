It’s officially senior season and we are so excited to be celebrating our graduating seniors for the rest of May.
After a wild couple of years, students and staff were able to return to some form of normalcy for the 2021-2022 school year. Looking back, it’s amazing how resilient our students and staff are.
In addition to congratulating and celebrating our seniors, I think that we should also say thank you to the campus principals, teachers, and staff who put in the time and work to help get all of our students to the next phase of their educational journey.
Now, on to the celebrations.
On Monday, VISD digital billboards will showcase seniors who have found their ‘and.’ These seniors, representing Victoria East and West high schools are students who will walk across the stage at graduation, they will have a high school diploma and… will leave us prepared for a successful launch into a career, military, college, and life to be a contributing member of society.
VISD is proud to say more of our seniors are Finding Their ‘And’.
The Class of 2022 has completed and submitted over 1,105 college applications.
So far seniors have earned over $750,000 in scholarships, and seniors continue to receive scholarships daily.
VISD has seniors who are military-bound following graduation.
Seniors are continuing to excel in athletics, committing to play collegiate sports at universities across the world, like Northumbria University, East Texas Baptist University, Texas A&M-Kingsville, LeTourneau University, Holy Patriot University, University of Houston-Victoria, McLennan Community College, Texas State University and Concordia University-St. Paul.
Seniors are majoring in music at Victoria College, Stephen F. Austin University, University of Texas, and Texas State University.
Seniors have earned 1,623 dual-credit hours. This is an increase of nearly 10% from the 2020-2021 school year. High school students can enroll in college courses and receive credit for high school and college.
One-hundred-fifty-seven seniors from Victoria East and West high schools have taken advantage of the ability to take dual-credit hours.
Two seniors from Victoria East and West high schools have taken advantage of the ability to take dual-credit hours and will be graduating high school a week after they graduated from Victoria College with an associate’s degree. Can you believe we have high school graduates that will go straight into their junior year of college?
Over 680 industry-based certifications from Career & Technical Education (CTE) were earned during the 2021-2022 school year, and this number isn’t even final because students will continue to test until the end of the school year and into the summer.
CTE enables VISD students to earn industry-recognized certifications that allow for a seamless transition into the workforce. To learn more about the IBCs available, visit www.visd.net/certifications.
Lastly, we have seniors who are first-generation high school graduates and seniors who will be first-generation college students. This is a truly epic accomplishment. No matter the path, because every student will have a different ‘And’.
VISD is committed to making sure every student is able to pursue their genius, whatever that may be. Class of 2022, we are #VISDProud of you and your accomplishments thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.