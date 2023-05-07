It’s officially senior season and we are so excited to be celebrating our graduating seniors for the rest of May.
After a wild couple of years, students and staff were able to return to some form of normalcy for the 2022-23 school year, and looking back it’s amazing how resilient our students and staff are.
In addition to congratulating and celebrating our seniors, I think that we should also say "thank you" to the campus principals, teachers and staff who put in the time and work to help get all of our students to the next phase of their educational journey.
Now, on to the celebrations.
In May, you’ll begin seeing VISD digital billboards showcasing seniors who have found their ‘and.’ These seniors, representing Victoria East and West High Schools and the VISD Success Academy are just some of the students who will walk across the stage at graduation, they will have a high school diploma AND… will leave us prepared for a successful launch.
Finding your ‘&’ holds a central place in VISD's strategic plan, representing a pledge to ensure that all students — 100% of students — graduate with not only a diploma but also one of the three essential E's: Employment, Enlistment, or Enrollment.
VISD is proud to say more of our seniors are finding their "and."
The Class of 2023 has completed and submitted over 1,529 college applications.
So far seniors have earned over $109,100 in scholarships, and seniors continue to receive scholarships daily.
VISD has seniors who are military-bound following graduation.
Seniors are continuing to excel in athletics, committing to play collegiate sports at universities in Texas and across the country like Blinn College, Eastern New Mexico University, Galveston College, McKendree University, (Illinois), Texas A&M Kingsville, Texas Lutheran University, The University of Texas at San Antonio, Victoria College, Wiley College and more.
Seniors are majoring in music at the United States Air Force Academy, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Texas State University and Victoria College.
Seniors have earned 1,018 dual-credit hours. And this number is only going to increase once spring grades have been entered. High school students can enroll in college courses and receive credit for high school and college.
Seventy-two seniors from Victoria East and West High School have taken advantage of the ability to take dual-credit hours.
Over 700 industry-based certifications from Career & Technical Education (CTE) were earned by this year’s graduating class during their high school career and this number isn’t even final because students will continue to test until the end of the school year and into the summer.
CTE enables VISD students to earn industry-recognized certifications (IBC) that allow for a seamless transition into the workforce. To learn more about the IBCs available, visit
Lastly, we have seniors who are first-generation high school graduates and seniors who will be first-generation college students. This is a truly epic accomplishment. No matter the path, because every student will have a different ‘and,’ VISD is committed to making sure every student is able to pursue their genius, whatever that may be.
Class of 2023, we are #VISDProud of you and your accomplishments thus far.!