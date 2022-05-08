On Friday, we will celebrate the inaugural School Communicators Day. This day recognizes the valuable work of school public relations professionals. This day comes at the perfect time as the VISD Communications department has made some significant strides. We brought home seven awards, including a Crystal Certificate of Merit, and I was named TSPRA Rookie of the Year, showing that we are on the right path in communication efforts.
It’s no secret communication has been a massive initiative for Victoria ISD that I’ve been excited to push forward over the last 18 months. As school communicators celebrate the work we do to share all the news and information with our stakeholders; I want to celebrate with our community and their engagement in our communication efforts.
VISD Communications implemented several new communication strategies, like the first-ever Victoria ISD mobile app, district e-newsletter, School Matters, and a Communications Survey to learn more about where our stakeholders are so that we can meet you there with all the VISD news and information.
As we close the 2021-22 school year and prepare for 2022-23, I want to share how and where to get everything VISD.
Stakeholders are invited to subscribe to the School Matters e-newsletter that includes the newest press releases, School Matters columns, parent/community surveys, and ICYMI section recapping important news from the previous week, and Around the District with community events and opportunities shared with us by our community partners.
The VISD mobile app, available in IOS and Android, provides families, staff, students, and the community a way to stay informed about what’s happening in our District and at campuses. The app gives access to news, Let’s Talk, events, etc. Allow push notifications to be notified of updates and add specific campuses to your favorites list.
The District and schools maintain websites with news, a Live Feed, photos, and more. Campuses are responsible for updating their website and generally share information specific to that campus. The district website is your go-to source for all VISD information.
We want everyone to follow Victoria ISD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The District and campuses utilize social media to share the good news, updates, and information about the District, our amazing campuses, students, and staff. We have also increased our video production, be sure to subscribe to the Victoria ISD YouTube channel.
The District, campuses, and community organizations can utilize Peachjar to share flyers with families. VISD and campuses also use Edulink for email, voice, and text notifications.
How VISD communicates with you
During an emergency, our priority is our students and staff. When sharing information, our goal is to ensure it is timely and accurate. Often, we are not at liberty to share information, so we share as much information as we can, when we can, without violating confidentiality or making a situation less safe. You can read more about what we do when someone reports a threat at VISD.net/communications.
When inclement weather hits, our top priority is the safety of students and staff. We also recognize that school delays and closures disrupt family schedules, and the school year may have to be extended. To make the best decision, weather forecasts are monitored throughout the process. To learn more about bad weather communication, visit VISD.net/communications.
Truth takes time
We work diligently to discover, understand, and report facts to our community. While those results will never be produced as quickly as rumors or information from live events, our purpose is to be transparent and accurate with the information we provide our parents and community. Thank you for your continued support and partnership as we respond to concerns in our community while keeping our campuses safe and welcoming.
We are committed to effective two-way communication in VISD. We are dedicated to celebrating students and staff’s hard work and accomplishments and keeping our community informed.
