This fall, the Victoria Independent School District and the Children’s Learning Institute at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston have partnered to open an in-district school, the CLI Early Education Center at F.W. Gross. We will be opening within Victoria’s historic F.W. Gross campus in the Southside community, welcoming our first students in August.
Our mission at this campus is to positively impact the early learning experiences and environments of all children and ensure that they are prepared with the social-emotional and academic skills needed to set the trajectory of future learning and professional success.
Serving children ages 3 years through first grade, the goal of this school is to give the youngest students the best education, based on proven practices that have been thoroughly researched. We will also be the only campus offering prekindergarten to 3-year-olds in Victoria school district, an exciting opportunity because high-quality learning experiences from a young age have been proven to have long-standing impacts on young children.
Teachers at our school will use each child’s strengths as opportunities for growth, following a data-driven approach that empowers teachers to design learning for their students. We’ll also be establishing family-centered services supporting student success and well-being at school, with resources to support families in their critical role as children’s first and most important teachers.
In each of our classrooms, we will have ideal teacher-to-student ratios, English and Spanish curriculum and activities, and teachers specially trained in social-emotional instructional practices, all creating an optimal learning environment. By establishing this early childhood campus with the school district, we join their efforts by providing high-quality education experiences for young children.
Another goal for this campus is to serve as a learning lab for Victoria school district employees, providing early educators with evidence-based professional development, leadership training and peer collaboration. What we implement at this campus will be available to all district campuses, and we look forward to partnering with school leaders and teachers across the district to improve children’s experiences. Additionally, we will host community-wide events to forge a partnership with our neighbors of learning institute at F.W. Gross. We are ecstatic to become a part of this vibrant community.
Since founding the Children’s Learning Institute in 2003, we have worked tirelessly to support children, their families, and educators across the state. For more than 17 years, we have positively impacted more than 1.2 million children through Children’s Learning Institute Texas School Ready program, the state’s signature school-based early education program. We are excited to forge this partnership with the Victoria school district, especially since the district’s leadership has prioritized early childhood education for the past several years. We have been partnering with the Victoria community since 2005 to support early childhood education, and this new partnership offers the institute an opportunity to support the school district in establishing a high-quality early learning experience for young children.
We’re excited for our next steps, but we’d also like to share some of our resources for parents of young children, all available online in English and Spanish. As we look forward to spring and summer break, review our collection of activities specially designed to support parents and families in continuing to develop important school readiness skills away from school. Visit cliengagefamily.org from your phone or computer to access these fun activities.
For more information about the CLI Early Education Center at F.W. Gross, visit our webpage or read our news release. The campus is one of the school district’s Innovation Campuses. Priority seating will be given to students who are assigned to an innovation campus; however, a Choice Lottery will be available to students who wish to attend, ages 3 to 6 years of age for grades PreK3 — first. The Choice Lottery Application will open at 9 a.m. April 1 and close at 5p.m. April 16. Visit VISD.net for additional information.
