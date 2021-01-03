Have you heard the saying, “Always walk through life as if you have something new to learn, and you will”?
As we begin 2021, the Victoria school district’s Communications department’s No.1 goal is to effectively communicate with our parents, students, staff, and community members in the most radically transparent manner.
What this means for us is providing unprecedented levels of accessibility to both information and to the people. Our job is to provide you with updates about what’s happening, what’s new, improvements being made, and doing so in a way that reaches every stakeholder possible.
“But how?” you may be asking. Well, let me tell you.
The district’s communications department works daily to deliver good news, breaking news, updates, and achievements through multiple channels. Visit our website, VISD.net, to read the News & Announcements. Many of these are also shared on the Victoria ISD social media pages, like Facebook and Twitter, where parents, students, and community members can share their thoughts and opinions because two-way communication is important to us. Make sure you’re following Victoria ISD.
Have you noticed the videos VISD has been producing? In a “show me, don’t tell me” world, we are working to do just that, show you exactly what VISD is doing, from personal messages from Superintendent Shepherd’s “A Minute with Dr. Shepherd” to recruitment videos for the P-TECH program.
Look for a new series coming in spring 2021 on the Victoria ISD YouTube channel, “VISD Coffee Talk,” which will feature short videos highlighting staff, departments, initiatives, and more.
Are you interested in VISD’s plans for the future? Look over Victoria ISD’s Strategic Findings and Directions, which includes 10 focused areas, and is a part of the Designing Our Future initiative.
Effective communication is a specific area where VISD knows two-way communication is the lifeblood of our community.
VISD is hyperfocused on building a culture of continuous improvement in all that we do and community ownership. Multiple task forces composed of community members, parents, and staff are working to make the best possible decisions for all stakeholders, and we are here to share them with you.
Additionally, we are expanding our relationship with our media partners to bring you columns just like this. VISD wants to make sure the community knows everything happening within our schools.
I hope you’ve read through our first School Matters column with an openness to learning all the ways VISD is striving to effectively communicate with our stakeholders and that you will be visiting our website and social media platforms daily to keep up with VISD.
To stay on top of the latest news coming from Victoria ISD, visitVISD.net/news/.
Ashley Scott Is the executive director of communications and public relations for VISD.
