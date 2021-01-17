Your Victoria ISD School Board’s mission, purpose, and goal is to work with the community to envision Victoria’s educational future; with your input — the community’s input, we provide directions through planning, evaluation, and goal-setting efforts.
After 2017, we promised the community they would have a say in decisions about VISD and VISD facilities’ future. Designing Our Future Together is a community conversation that fulfills this promise. The board passed a resolution in 2017, committing to a community-based decision-making process that honors each unique situation’s complexity and involves hearing recommendations from Designing Our Future Together Task Force groups and taking action on those recommendations.
Even as we navigate through COVID-19, task forces, such as the Bond Planning Task Force, continue to work toward recommendations to be brought to the school board and some voted on by you. We embrace radical transparency, so all efforts made by the Bond Planning Task Force and all task forces have been made available to community members on the VISD website.
As trustees, our job is to see that the community’s resources are used to make the community’s desired future state a reality. We do that by working with the superintendent to ensure that the district meets community expectations. It is a balancing act between meeting student needs and the availability of resources.
Every generation faces challenges when it comes to providing education for the next generation. Your trustees are confident that, with community input, we will find the best way forward for VISD together. When we decide together, we will stand together, and together we will move forward.
When looking at the VISD Strategic Plan, there is a Community Finding and Direction on Facilities: “We believe facilities play an integral role to inspire teaching and empower learning. Therefore we will: Modernize facilities to include flexible learning environments meeting the diverse learning styles of our students. Design learning spaces enabling the seamless integration of technology.” To meet the findings created by community members, parents, students, teachers, and staff who participated in Dr. Shepherd’s Listening and Learning Tour, your school board must consider the recommendations brought to us on how to accomplish what our community is asking of us.
School bonds provide the funds needed for capital improvements to support teaching and learning, equity, and educational choices. We have more than secured more than $9 million in grants to add Blending Learning pathways, STEM Academy’s, P-TECH Education and Training, P-TECH Computer Science, ACE at O’Connor, and the Early Childhood Center, in addition to the P-TECH Healthcare, which has already started. These grant funds support the curricular initiatives but do not allow for the support of buildings and infrastructure.
One of our core beliefs from the findings and directions document states, “We believe there are no lesser paths, but there are different paths to a successful launch.” This was a phrase that came from our community and one that your school board trustees think most parents and students would agree with. By allowing students and parents a choice in education, with these pathways, and the facilities to enhance learning environments, we are essentially removing barriers that prevent students from having a successful launch.
We are in a period of transformation in VISD. It is exciting to see new opportunities that support local workforce needs, different learning styles, student and parent choice in their learning pathway, and address the whole child while supporting staff. Above all, trustees are thankful for community involvement through Thoughtexchanges and task force participation. Ensuring that your voice and input shape what VISD looks like for students is essential to us.
Will we ever be done changing and improving? We hope not. Education is not standing still, the world is not standing still.
