If you’ve driven around Victoria over the last month, you’ve probably seen a Victoria ISD digital billboard showcasing seniors who have found their ‘and.’ You’ve also probably sat at a red light or driven past and wondered, “What does Finding Their ‘And’ even mean?”
In short, Finding Their ‘And’ means when seniors walk across the stage at graduation, they have a diploma AND… will leave us prepared for a successful launch into a career, military, college, and life to be a contributing member of society. This is the key Finding of Finding Their’ And’ in the District Strategic Plan.
We talk a lot about the District Strategic Plan because the strategic plan establishes a direction for VISD and guides the District in sharpening its focus to reach the directions established by the 59-member committee that included key community members, teachers, students, parents, administrators, and the board of trustees.
The Finding Their ‘And’ Finding includes six directions:
- Through multiple opportunities of exposure, experience, and pursuit, all students will explore pathways for learning through project-based, traditional, and technology-rich learning experiences and will engage in additional opportunities for advanced learning.
- Through flexible and fluid career-focused pathways, students will have the opportunities to pursue training and career-focused courses.
- Academic and technical skills will be integrated throughout all learning opportunities.
- Innovation will occur at the middle school level by providing choices for students to engage in traditional, technology-rich, project-based learning or STEM learning environments.
- Ensure students will have the opportunities to develop life skills such as but not limited to financial literacy, communication, collaboration, negotiation, and creativity.
- Through learning experiences, students will develop responsibility and ownership for self and to others.
VISD is proud to say more of our seniors are Finding Their ‘And’!
Over 46% of seniors have been accepted to a trade school, community college, or university.
Seniors have earned over $1.115 million in scholarships.
VISD has seniors who are military-bound following graduation.
Seniors are continuing to excel in athletics, committing to play collegiate sports at universities across the United States, like Texas Lutheran University, Jacksonville Junior College, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry University, University of Houston-Victoria, Texas A&M-Corpus, Coastal Bend College, Clarendon College, Hardin-Simmons University, Trinity University, Blinn Junior College, University of North Florida, Tougaloo College, Master’s University, and that isn’t even all of them!
Seniors are auditioning for collegiate bands.
Seniors have earned over 1,500 dual credit hours. High school students can enroll in college courses and receive credit for high school and college. Five seniors from Victoria East and West High School have taken advantage of the ability to take dual credit hours and will be graduating high school with an associate’s degree. Can you believe we have high school graduates that will go straight into their junior year of college?!!?
Over 157 seniors will have at least one industry based certification from Career & Technical Education (CTE). CTE enables VISD students to earn industry-recognized certifications (IBC) that allow for a seamless transition into the workforce. To learn more about the IBC’s available, visit visd.net/industrybasedcertifications/
Lastly, we have seniors who are first-generation high school graduates and seniors who will be first-generation college students. This is a truly epic accomplishment.
No matter the path, because every student will have a different ‘And,’ VISD is committed to making sure every student is able to pursue their genius, whatever that may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.