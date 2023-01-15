As a parent, it's natural to want the best for your child, and that includes making sure they get a strong start in their education. One way to give your child a head start in learning is through the Victoria ISD Tuition-Based Pre-kindergarten Program.
Early Education pre-kindergarten programs, also known as 3K, 4K, pre-K, or PK, are educational programs for children who are typically aged 3 or 4 years old. These programs are designed to prepare young children for the academic and social challenges of kindergarten and beyond.
Research has shown that these early education programs can have a number of significant benefits for children. For example, children who participate in pre-K programs tend to have higher academic achievement, better social skills, and higher graduation rates later in life. They are also more likely to be ready for the challenges of kindergarten and to have a successful academic career.
In VISD, just one of the key benefits of pre-K programs is that they provide children with a strong foundation in the skills and knowledge that they will need to succeed in school. This includes things like early literacy and math skills, as well as social and emotional development.
Pre-K programs also provide children with the opportunity to learn through play and exploration, which helps to foster creativity and curiosity.
VISD pre-K programs utilize the Frogstreet curriculum, Handwriting Without Tears, and an extensive STEAM program for all children every day. Every classroom has a teacher and a paraprofessional to support learning and provide high-quality instruction.
The Victoria ISD Early Childhood program was nationally selected as one of the “Frog Street Excellence in Education Award” winners for the 2021-22 school year. The award recognized the passion, dedication to excellence, and inspiration of the team to meet the needs of their young learners. The VISD Early Childhood program was showcased and featured as a national premier success case study. Our commitment to providing quality early learning is making the most of the “window of opportunity” for our young children.
In addition to the academic benefits, pre-K programs can also provide children with a safe and nurturing environment where they can make friends, learn to follow rules, and develop important social skills. This can be especially important for children who may not have as many opportunities to interact with other children outside of school.
Overall, pre-K programs are an excellent way to give your child a strong start in their education and to set them up for success in the years ahead.
The Victoria ISD Tuition-Based Kindergarten Program will open the tuition-based kindergarten application on Feb.1. It will close on Feb. 17. The application is required for all families interested in their child enrolling and attending VISD pre-K. Not meeting the required deadlines will disqualify your child’s application as there is limited seating available.
The regular tuition rate for tuition-based pre-K for the 2023-24 school year remains at $3,800.
Each pre-K classroom is staffed by a certified teacher and paraprofessional who have received extensive training in curriculum and childhood development.
Letters of acceptance/denial will be mailed to parents/guardians beginning March 3. If accepted, an acceptance response form and a payment option form will also be sent and are due by April 1 to maintain priority placement.
Additionally, the interest in attending form for VISD pre-K program for tuition-based or state-funded pre-K will open on Feb.1. The interest in attending form is to help our school community prepare for your child to attend school. Planning for teachers, classrooms, and materials is dependent on the knowledge of who is coming to school. Quality early education is critical to a child’s social, emotional, and academic development. Preparing and offering a smooth transition to school creates a solid foundation for a lasting love of learning.
To learn more about the Victoria ISD tuition-based kindergarten program, visit visd.net/earlyed.