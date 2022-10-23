Calling all Victoria ISD eighth graders.
Do you have what it takes? Do you want to be a better-prepared student to enter college and the workplace than traditional high school peers? Do you want an opportunity to change the trajectory of your life and the lives of your family? Then consider taking the P-TECH challenge where GRIT serves as the bedrock for success:
Goal-Focused
Resilient
Inquisitive
Technicians of Learning
Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) blends high school and college coursework, providing students the opportunity to earn an industry certification and college hours toward an associate degree or bachelor’s degree at no cost to the student or their family.
Industries chosen for P-TECH are in-demand, high-wage jobs in our local community. VISD’s P-TECHs is committed to providing a college-going and work-based learning environment where students earn a high school diploma, as well as one or more of the following:
Industry based certifications
College hours toward an associate degree or advanced degree
Complete prerequisites for admission to the associate degree in nursing program at Victoria College
The VISD Healthcare P-TECH and the P-TECH in Engineering are housed at Victoria East High School. P-TECH in Education and Training and P-TECH in Computer Science are housed at Victoria West High School.
P-TECH Healthcare at Victoria East High School Students will have an opportunity to learn about the various health careers as well as learn through hands-on experiences. Students will have an opportunity to earn the certified nurses aide certificate, complete prerequisites for admission to the associate degree in nursing at Victoria College, and earn college hours toward an advanced degree.
P-TECH Engineering at Victoria East High School
In an increasingly complex world, it’s more important than ever that our youth are prepared to bring knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information, and know how to gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions. These are the kinds of skills that students will develop in the engineering pathway. Students will have an opportunity to earn college hours toward an advanced degree and industry-based certification that is in the development stages with institutions of higher education partners.
P-TECH Computer Science Victoria West High School
Computer Science will foster students’ creativity and innovation by presenting opportunities to design, implement and present meaningful programs through various media. Students will have an opportunity to earn college hours toward an advanced degree and the Microsoft Technology Associate- Introduction to Programming Using Java certification.
P-TECH Education & Training at Victoria West High School
Students enrolled in the Education and Training Pathway will learn the principles of effective teaching and training. Students will have the opportunity to plan and deliver instruction.
Students will have an opportunity to earn the Educational Aide I Certification and college hours toward an advanced degree.
During the week of Oct. 24-31, middle school students will have the opportunity to hear about the P-TECH program and what it offers during their school day. The Office of Innovation will host an event for parents and students to learn more about each pathway at a family event on Nov. 14, 2022. This event will be the Victoria College Student Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. We would love to see you there! Please RSVP using the following link: forms.office.com/r/8XFAgFaQsc
The P-TECH Interest Form will open on Monday and will remain open through Dec. 6. P-TECH is open to all eighth-grade students in VISD. There will be 25 slots available for each P-TECH program cohort. If more than 25 students sign up, the district will use a lottery system to determine the students selected for the 2023-2024 respective P-TECH cohorts. Students will be notified if they are selected to participate. Parents are an essential part of the process and must demonstrate their support. Therefore, parents of selected students will be required to attend an orientation meeting.
To learn more about VISD P-TECH programs, visit ptech.visd.net.