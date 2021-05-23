You may have heard the buzz around town. In partnership with VISD, the Children’s Learning Institute (CLI) at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) is eager to (re)open the doors of F.W. Gross as the first of its kind early education center. We’re enrolling now for fall 2021 and welcome you and your family to join the Buzz Bee Hive at the CLI Early Education Center at F.W. Gross (CLI EEC).
It’s no secret that a child’s early experiences are the foundation for all future learning and growth. Throughout a child’s early years, interactions with parents, family members, and teachers, combined with experiences in their environments and communities, lead to brain development that occurs at a rapid rate. In fact, more than 80% of a child’s brain development is complete by the age of 3. At CLI EEC, we will provide a rich, engaging curriculum that will help foster this rapid development and set students on a path for success in school and life.
When the doors open in August, we will welcome just over 300 children in pre-kindergarten (3- and 4-year-olds), kindergarten, and first grade. The goal of this school is to give Victoria’s youngest students the best education, building on VISD’s commitment to early childhood education across the district.
In each of our classrooms, we will offer high-quality curriculum in English, and teachers specially trained in social-emotional instructional practices, all creating an optimal learning environment. Lessons will be highly engaging and students will have a wide variety of hands-on experiences. An in-district charter school, CLI EEC offers the same resources for children and their families as other VISD elementary campuses, including transportation and after-school care. We will also be the only VISD campus offering education for children pre-K to 3-year-olds. Pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds is free to those who qualify. If you do not qualify, a tuition-based program is also available.
If you have a young child, we’re here to answer your questions and help get you registered. Our classes are filling quickly, but we still have spots available. Visit our website to download the required enrollment documents. You can submit online, or in-person. Contact Laura Prendergast to set-up an appointment to register your child: Laura.Prendergast@uth.tmc.edu or 713-500-3837
For more information about enrolling your child at the CLI Early Childhood Education Center at F.W. Gross, visit our webpage. Follow our progress on Facebook.
Susan Landry, PhD, is a professor and founding director of the Children’s Learning Institute at UTHealth.
