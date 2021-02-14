Long gone are the days of students walking into a classroom with rows of desks facing the front of the class with a teacher's desk and chalkboard staring back at them. Education is making great strides in doing more to provide choice for students and parents. Our very own Board of Trustees adopted a direction in our strategic plan that states, "We will provide flexible learning environments that give choice on path, pace, and place." So what are we doing to make sure this happens?
In Victoria school district, we believe there are no lesser paths, but there are different paths to a successful launch. One of many strategies VISD is implementing is to expand the number of best-fit options for students to provide them with multiple opportunities for exposure, experience, and pursuit to nurture their passions. The process to expand options for students has led VISD to seek innovative leaders, teams of community stakeholders, students, and families to reimagine what our schools will look like to create a broad base of support and ownership within each campus and the district.
In coordinated efforts across the district, the Office of Innovation will be launching six new learning environments for fall 2021. Our amazing and successful programs, O'Connor ACE Elementary and Pathways in Technology Early College in High School (P-TECH) Healthcare at Victoria East, will move into year two of implementation.
So, let's talk about these new learning environments.
The Personalized Learning Pathway will provide a learning environment where students learn in part through online learning, using computer-adaptive software paired with teacher-led workshops to create an integrated learning experience. Personalized learning works to create a responsive environment for both students and teachers, allowing teachers to diagnose a learner's prior knowledge and differentiate between learner experiences. The Personalized Learning Pathway will be available at Shields and Hopkins Elementary schools, and Patti Welder Middle School.
The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning environment will provide a hands-on teaching approach, allowing students to develop academic content by creatively solving real-world problems. This innovative design-based thinking will prepare students for future career opportunities by incorporating project-based instructional practices, with a key element of integration of content into larger, cross-disciplinary experiences designed to scaffold students in seeing the relevance in their learning and building capacity through the utilization of 21st century in pursuit of their genius. The STEM Learning Pathway will support Smith Elementary and Stroman Middle School.
We also recognize the need and community interest in creating a learning environment dedicated to students ages 3 to 6, and you'll be finding out more about that very soon.
O'Connor ACE Elementary School will continue to cultivate life-long learners, confident in their knowledge of academic and social problem-solving strategies, and empower them to adapt and contribute to an ever-changing world successfully.
Did you know it is also in our strategic plan for all students to find their "AND?" Find your "AND" means that VISD will own that students will leave us prepared for their successful launch into a career, military, college, and life to be contributing members of society. In addition to our P-TECH Healthcare, we will introduce P-TECH Education and Training and P-TECH Computer Science at Victoria West. You can learn more about P-TECH by visiting http://ptech.visd.net/.
Victoria ISD is committed to encouraging our students to pursue their passion, which will only enhance our community's ownership around providing flexible learning environment options to each student in VISD. We look forward to partnerships with the community to give students choice in their path, place, and pace and a school design to prepare students for college, career, or military success throughout their educational careers.
