I don’t know how your summer is going, but on my end, it is flying by.
I hope students, parents, teachers, and campus staff are enjoying these warm days because we are in high gear getting these campuses in tip-top shape to welcome everyone back in August.
With discussion in the community focusing on our campuses, I thought it would be wise to focus on the VISD Maintenance and Custodial Department and highlight just a bit of what they are doing to prepare our campuses for another successful year of educating VISD students.
Victoria ISD covers over 606 square miles that includes 759 acres of land housed by campuses, facilities, athletic fields, and ag farms.
Every campus will get an exhaustive cleaning that includes removing all furniture from classrooms to receive a thorough dusting, with windows and blinds also being cleaned. Cabinets in every campus room will be cleaned along with gum removal from desks and cafeteria tables. Whiteboards will be cleaned and reconditioned, ready for new site words and lessons. All campus flooring will be stripped and waxed with over 1,700 gallons of floor wax used.
Once this and so much more is done, the furniture will be placed back into the 953 classrooms in the district, ready to be filled with bright-colored decor.
Disinfecting furniture and classrooms continue to remain a priority for our maintenance and custodial departments. This means that campuses will see all touchpoints, including counters, tops, and cabinets disinfected, and all areas of each campus will be Clorox 360’ed.
And then, some campuses will receive even more detailed maintenance and servicing.
Some of our campus and facilities’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) issues will be addressed. This work ranges from coil replacements, replacing leaking chiller flanges, chiller repairs, replacing air handler motors, and whole HVAC unit replacements. Because of the vast amount of work needing to be done throughout the district, we are simply unable to complete all of the necessary work on these systems.
The remaining Fluorescent light fixtures will be swapped out to LED light bulbs allowing for significant energy savings and decreasing maintenance and labor efforts. The summer also provides the fire marshal’s office opportunities to come in and perform inspections before the school year begins.
Summertime allows for annual maintenance, testing, and inspections to be done, as well as gym floor refinishing for all middle and high school campuses.
Stroman Middle School’s fourth floor is undergoing work to house the Stroman STEM Academy. Through a School Action Fund grant, Stroman Middle School will be redesigned as a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Academy, providing a pathway for students that will incorporate evidence-based strategies through project-based learning in key STEM areas across the curriculum. Victoria West High School will also see some changes to make way for the P-TECH Education and Training and P-TECH Computer Science programs.
Come fall, when the halls are buzzing once again with students and staff, we don’t want to overlook all of the hard work put into getting our schools ready for the year. Our VISD Maintenance and Custodial Department, the fire marshal’s office, and so many more work tirelessly throughout the summer and year to keep us going, and for that, we are grateful to have them as part of #TeamVISD.
