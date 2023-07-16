The new school year is almost upon us, and we have lots of information to share! VISD staff, administrators, and teachers have been hard at work this summer, finding ways to help the community seamlessly shift into another school year. If you’re a VISD community member, we suggest you stick around for this read!
We have created a #BackToSchool webpage on the VISD website, www.VISD.net, where you can find essential information related to the 2023-24 school year. All the information you read here can be found on that webpage too.
School times will not change for the 2023-24 school year. You can find the school start and end times on the 2023-24 academic calendar as well as the early release times. For bus drop-off and pick-up information, visit the VISD homepage, and under the "Menu," scroll to "Transportation."
Parents and guardians with students ranging from Pre-K 3 to fifth grade, you’re up!
Froggy Camp, formally known as Minnow Camp, is available for Pre-K students and will be Monday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. at your Pre-K campus. For kindergarten to fifth grade students, Sneak Peeks will be the same day from 5 to 6 p.m. at your home campus. Campuses will send out electronic letters starting the week of July 24 with detailed information regarding your
campus.
The elementary school supply list is available! At the bottom of the Back to School page, you will find the elementary school supply master list. Check your school's Facebook page though, as some schools may be offering parents the opportunity to pre-purchase school supplies through an online fundraiser.
And finally, for parents and guardians of elementary-age students, VISD will partner with three after-school programs for the 2023-24 school year. For more information about each program, visit VISD Connections under Student Services on the VISD website menu.
Up now, parents and guardians of middle and high school students.
Sixth-grade orientation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at your child's campus. Fish Camp, or freshman orientation date and time, will be announced by the high schools — make sure you are following them on Facebook!
Student schedules will be sent out electronically via email. If you haven’t already, visit the VISD homepage, and under the rotating banner you’ll see the “Online Student Registration” button.
Registration must be complete with valid proof of address by Tuesday, July 25, for the Friday, Aug. 4, start of electronic schedule distribution.
Check out your secondary campus's Facebook page and website. Your campus may have a master list for school supplies, and if not, students will receive lists from their teachers during the first week of school.
All athletics and fine arts events will continue using Ticket Spicket for online ticket purchases. There are no in-person ticket sales at the VISD Athletic Department office or ticket booths. There is a mobile app, or you can visit http://spicket.events/visd.
The district has updated the clear bag policy to include all middle school gyms. You can find the district's clear bag policy on the VISD website under Athletics.
Whew! If that felt like a lot of information, that’s because it was! Luckily, the Back to School webpage has everything you need. We’ll leave you with one final piece of information; the first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 9, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!