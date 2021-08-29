In mid-June, Victoria ISD trustees attended the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Summer Leadership Institute (SLI) as part of their ever-evolving mission to learn, grow and build improvement in themselves as trustees and for our district.
Did you know that school board trustees are required to attend training? First-year trustees must have at least 25 hours of training while experienced trustees must have between nine and 16 hours. Training entails everything from local district orientation to open government, child abuse prevention, and team building. Some training is available online and some are required in-person training.
The SLI, held in San Antonio over four days, allowed VISD trustees to connect with trustees from across the state and embark on a learning journey.
One session attended by a few board members was titled “Could You Last a Month in Poverty?” where trustees walked a mile in the shoes of students in a unique, interactive poverty simulation that enabled them to live for a “month” in poverty. Trustees received family assignments or jobs as part of this session and “lived” that role so that they were able to see what students, parents, and community members experience. This session is more impactful today as districts begin to address the lingering effects of the pandemic in their communities.
School board trustees have a key responsibility in adopting local policies that help guide how the district operates. With such an important responsibility comes the required training along with it.
VISD trustees had the opportunity to complete their “Governance for Improved Student Learning: EISO/SB1566 Training” while at the SLI. This training is required of each trustee every two years. By continually completing this, trustees are able to keep up with and understand the current state of student learning, send out a vision with purposeful goals, and oversee improvement efforts in their districts.
A final session trustees were able to attend that’s worth noting, though in my opinion, they all are, is the “School Governance Following the 87th Legislative Session”.
For those that didn’t know, the 87th Texas Legislative Session adjourned at the end of May, with state lawmakers grappling with election law changes, legislative advocacy by local government entities, state takeovers of public school districts, and many more issues. This was considered one of the most difficult sessions in recent years, and while many were finally finished with it, our school board trustees are just getting started.
Trustees who attended this session at the SLI were able to find out what passed at the 87th Legislative Session, and what didn’t. This information is essential for our trustees going forward so they know how these changes will affect VISD.
Though the trainings are required, attending conferences like the SLI provides our trustees with additional opportunities and tools necessary to serve VISD. Our trustees taking on this commitment shows the level of care they give back to our school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.