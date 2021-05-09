At The Holdsworth Center – an organization dedicated to helping public schools develop stronger leaders – staff are often asked, “How does this make a difference for students?”
Think of the teachers who made an imprint on your life. Did they spark your curiosity, ignite your hidden talents or show they truly cared?
I bet they did. But what you couldn’t see as a student is that your favorite teachers didn’t work in a vacuum. They worked within an ecosystem of a school and a larger district, and leaders at both levels influenced the way they did their job every day.
Did those leaders empower them or stifle their creativity? Did they work to remove barriers or pile on more requirements? Did they create a workplace culture where your favorite teachers felt cared for and encouraged to grow, or a “gotcha” culture that sowed fear and mistrust?
Just like your favorite teachers, great leaders draw out the best in people and mobilize them to achieve things they could not have imagined possible.
During this time of major disruption, creating truly excellent and equitable outcomes for every child in Victoria ISD requires the best of every single person on every campus. That’s what great leaders do.
Through a five-year partnership with The Holdsworth Center, Victoria ISD and its superintendent, Quintin Shepherd, are taking steps to ensure that every one of its 23 schools has strong, skilled leaders who create conditions in which teachers thrive and all students receive what they need to succeed.
A five-year commitment
Victoria ISD is one of 19 districts in Texas selected to partner with The Holdsworth Center, a nonprofit founded by H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt. Over the next five years, Holdsworth will invest $6 million in Victoria ISD to help Shepherd and his team build their own bench of strong leaders.
The five-year partnership has three main elements:
District Leadership Program
Shepherd and a team of central office leaders will spend two years learning from some of the nation’s top leadership experts, receive intensive training from our expert program team, and study high-performing organizations in and outside the education sector. We will also provide Shepherd with an executive coach to support him on crucial issues impacting Victoria ISD.
Campus Leadership Program
Starting in Year 2, campus leadership teams – principals, plus a team of administrators and teacher leaders – embark on their own two-year leadership journey, learning how to be better leaders and to create change by getting to the root of issues before rushing to solutions. Campus teams use the tools they’ve learned to identify and solve a tough problem on their campus that impacts student learning. By Year 5, 50% of Victoria ISD’s campuses will go through the program.
District Support Team
A cornerstone of our model, our District Support Team will embed in Victoria ISD throughout the five years, working together with central office leaders to define what great leadership looks like and helping build systems to identify and develop aspiring leaders, place them in leadership roles and support them as they progress in their leadership journey.
Seeing results
We don’t believe there are any quick fixes in education. We know that investing in people is the right approach, but it takes time to see results.
We are measuring progress in many different ways, and you can find data and stories in our 2020 Impact Report. For example, 80 % of principals made noteworthy, positive change after going through the two-year Campus Leadership Program, according to their campus teams.
If we are successful, by the end of the five-year partnership Victoria ISD leaders will be profoundly changed and will continue the work of growing and cultivating their own leaders without Holdsworth.
And most importantly, students across Victoria ISD will feel empowered, cared for, and seen in ways that positively impact their learning.
Dr. Lindsay Whorton is the President of The Holdsworth Center and proud to be a founding member of The Holdsworth Center. As its leader, she is dedicated to living the center’s values to be of service, believe in people and drive for excellence and equity.
