We all know the struggles of trying to navigate a website that is impossible to figure out. I’ve personally given up on some because they are just that difficult. Well, while we can’t fix every website, we have made some adjustments to our own. These adjustments will help make the ‘new and improved’ Victoria ISD website more user-friendly for our community.
What you will read here is an overview of what the new website does, some differences between the new and old website, and other additions to this new website.
We’ll start with what is probably the biggest change moving from the old website to the new one with one, albeit hyphenated, word: mobile-friendly. The new website is greatly accessible on your desktop or laptop computers, but now it’s easy to access on your mobile devices too. #DidYouKnow that the VISD website sees over half of its traffic come from a mobile device?
There are no longer side rail menus on every page you visit. This is meant to reduce the scroll time when viewing pages. To access departments, the students, parents, and community sections, click on Menu and you’ll see the whole site menu at your fingertips.
Website tip No.1: When you see a + sign this means that the web page has multiple web pages within it. Click the + to extend and see your options.
In an effort to streamline the VISD website and to be ADA compliant you’ll see less PDFs on the webpages and more direct links to documents. The documents feature allows departments to house all of their documents in one area. If you go to menu you’ll see the documents icon and this is where you can find up-to-date files and PDFs organized within their department or for students, family, and community.
A great way to stay connected, as many know, is through social media. The new district website and all of our campus websites have the ability to connect their social media pages directly to their specific site. This allows easy transition from the site to whatever social media platform you’re looking for to view what is being posted from schools around the district.
A new feature on this website that wasn’t on the old one is our live feed found at the top of the menu on the homepage along with news, events and documents or on the left side of the homepage. The live feed allows visitors to see what the district is posting online in real-time and allows our community members who may not have social media to have a social media-like experience via the live feed.
Every campus website also features their own live feed allowing yet another way to connect with parents and the community.
Another addition to the website is one many have already seen. Our new Let’s Talk chatbox feature debuted on the old VISD website, allowing people an easy way to submit questions, comments, and other feedback to the district and receive a timely response. This chatbox has rolled over to the new website.
When using Let’s Talk, people can submit questions regarding bus routes, school times, after-school programs, and more. Feedback on how the district is doing or suggestions on what it can do better can be submitted as well as reports on bullying, harassment, or any other safety issues, if necessary. The chatbox is available on every district page you go to.
The greatest thing, in my opinion, that this website will ultimately have is the ability to switch your language from English to Spanish. Talk about accessibility, right? With this, visitors will be able to browse and find what they’re looking for in one of the two languages they feel most comfortable with.
Coming soon is the Victoria ISD app available on IOS and Android. The new app will allow you to select your campus(es) as favorites so when you open the app on your mobile device you are easily able to see what’s happening at the campuses you are most interested in.
We want all of our district resources to be as accessible as possible for our community, and it is our hope that these changes do just that. We know that with this change, some may struggle for a bit finding their way around the new site. Any questions, concerns, or comments are welcome to be sent to us through LetsTalk, or to the Victoria ISD Communications Department email, visdcommunications@visd.net.
