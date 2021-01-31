“Service is the rent we pay for being. It is the very purpose of life and not something you do in your spare time.” This quote is attributed to long-time child advocate and founder of the Children’s Defense Fund, Marian Wright Edelman.
It is also emblematic of a group of very dedicated parents, community members, and staff who have “paid their share of rent,” and then some, over the last 16 months through their service as members of the Victoria ISD Bond Planning Task Force.
Our school district is profoundly grateful for the countless hours our community members have provided in service over the past three years to work with Victoria ISD to design our future together. A common and consistent concern throughout this design process has been the aging building infrastructure across our district. You may be surprised to know there are 15 VISD campuses with core facilities more than 50 years old, with 10 of those campuses having core facilities more than 60 years old.
In response to these concerns, a community Bond Planning Task Force composed of more than 30 parents, business owners, teachers, and support staff began meeting in September 2019. The Task Force was charged with utilizing a facilities assessment to analyze and recommend short, mid, and long-term bond and facility efforts. This group has spent tremendous time and effort studying current facility conditions, scenario planning renovation, repair and rebuild options, considering community survey feedback, and discussing financial implications.
The Task Force has now reached consensus and submitted recommendations to the VISD Board of Trustees.
These recommendations include a proposal for a May 2021 bond election that would allow for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary at their current locations. The Task Force identified Stroman Middle School as a priority campus because the facility’s conditions and because the campus will serve as the home of the district’s new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) pathway, providing innovative programming beginning next school year.
Mission Valley Elementary was recommended for a rebuild because of the campus’s age and condition, with the core facility at 84 years old and the remainder of the campus comprised of end-of-life portable buildings. The Task Force recommendation further includes priority repairs across many district facilities to address items like end-of-life HVAC and plumbing systems, roofs, electrical capacity, and updates to obsolete safety and security systems.
The proposal would also provide for equitable and accessible playgrounds for all elementary campuses.
As a part of their charge to consider mid- and long-term facility needs, the Task Force has also recommended Shields Elementary to be prioritized as the next aging campus to be rebuilt in about five years. The core facilities for Smith are currently almost 70 years old. Like Stroman, Shields has been identified by the Texas Education Agency as an innovation campus that will receive grant funding and begin to offer a technology-rich Blended Learning pathway next school year.
The Bond Planning Task Force recommendation would require a 7.5 cent increase to the school district’s current Interest and Sinking (I & S) tax rate, which is estimated to result in an increase of $6.25 per month per $100,000 of property value.
The VISD School Board is in the process of considering broad community feedback on the Task Force plan and is expected to consider an official call for a May bond election on Feb. 9.
Our leadership team firmly believes a school bond is something we do with, not to our community. Together, we can own the designing of our future. We urge and encourage you to share your thoughts about the Task Force plan by participating in the current Thoughtexchange. You can access the Thoughtexchange and all bond planning information and Task Force Zoom meeting videos at VISD.NET/BONDTASKFORCE/.
Ashley Scott is the executive director of communications and public relations for VISD.
Log In
